Raphael Mechoulam Tribute Planned at Medicinal Genomics’ CannMed 23 Summit

World-renowned cannabis research pioneer to be honored at the industry’s leading science conference he helped create

We invite everyone to join us in celebrating Professor Mechoulam's life at CannMed, the cannabis science conference he helped create..” — Brendan McKernan

BEVERLY, MA, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in harnessing genomics to improve agricultural productivity, safety, and transparency of medicinal plants, today announced that its CannMed 23 Innovation and Investment Summit will honor the life and career of Raphael Mechoulam, who passed away earlier this month. Professor Mechoulam is considered to be the Father of Cannabis Research, thanks to his foundational achievement of isolating delta-9 THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis. He was also instrumental in the creation and development of CannMed, and since its inception in 2016 has actively curated the presentation team each year, including those presenting at this year’s CannMed 23 Summit in May.

The tribute to Professor Mechoulam’s life and his groundbreaking work will be held during the conference’s opening dinner and will include remarks from Professor Lumír Ondřej Hanuš, Dedi Meiri, Ph.D., and Brendan McKernan, Medicinal Genomics CEO. In addition, all participants of the CannMed '23 Summit will have the opportunity to commemorate Professor Mechoulam during the special program planned for the evening.

Professor Hanuš, as a member of Professor Mechoulam's research team, isolated the first known endocannabinoid in the human brain, Anandamide, named after the Sanskrit word for bliss. The discovery of Anandamide confirmed that the human brain produces "cannabinoids" of its own, called endocannabinoids, which bind with cannabinoid receptors throughout the brain and body.

Dedi Meiri’s work in animal studies produces breakthrough after breakthrough in this rapidly advancing field. Most recently at CannMed 22, Meiri described his work isolating new cannabis molecules that destroyed brain cancer tumors in mice.

“The transformative revelations produced by these two world class scientists — and for that matter, every other research scientist working in the cannabis field — can be directly traced back to Mechoulam’s foundational work,” said Brendan McKernan, MGC CEO. “It is a debt that can only be repaid by continuing the work Raphi so brilliantly and steadfastly started. We have lost a good friend, a mentor who authored the first modern chapter of medicinal cannabis science. Our job now, and the best thing we can do to honor his memory, is to keep writing that story.”

Today, additional cannabinoids from the plant, and endocannabinoids from humans and other living organisms, continue to be discovered as the massive therapeutic potential of this and other medicinal plants is revealed. CannMed 23 Summit for Investment and Innovation will be held at Marco Island, FL, May 15-17. For more information about the CannMed 23 Summit for Innovation and Investment, please visit www.cannmedevents.com.

