CannMed 26 Celebrates 10th Anniversary Amid Industry Uncertainty

CannMed 26, the most trusted cannabis science and medicine summit, will help attendees navigate legislative and regulatory changes transforming the industry

We always believed cannabis deserved the same scientific rigor as any other medicine. Now, we're hosting researchers whose published evidence proves that. The science arrived. When will the policy?” — Brendan McKernan, Medicinal Genomics CEO

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CannMed Innovation & Collaboration Summit will again convene the world’s leading cannabis scientists, physicians, regulators, and industry leaders at Lake Tahoe, June 15–18, 2026, as Federal Rescheduling, the Federal Hemp Ban, and Veteran PTSD Research reach a tipping point. CannMed 26 will celebrate the summit’s 10th anniversary with the most decorated lineup in the event’s history, discussing some of the most pressing issues to date.

Featured Faculty

Ethan Russo, MD — Past President, International Cannabinoid Research Society; former GW Pharmaceuticals Phase III advisor on Sativex and Epidiolex; author of the landmark entourage effect paper on the cannabis entourage effect cited hundreds of times in peer-reviewed literature

Staci Gruber, PhD — Director, MIND Program, McLean Hospital / Harvard Medical School; 133+ publications, h-index 47; first to conduct longitudinal neuroimaging studies of medical cannabis patients; congressional witness on cannabis and brain health

Bonni Goldstein, MD — 20,000+ patients treated, including 2,000+ children; author, Cannabis is Medicine (Little, Brown Spark); featured in Netflix’s “Weed the People”; Medical Practicum lead

Sue Sisley, MD — PI on the only FDA-approved RCT of smoked cannabis for veteran PTSD; broke the DEA’s federal research monopoly on cannabis cultivation; MAPS Researcher of the Year; now conducting FDA-approved psilocybin trials

Also featuring: Dustin Sulak DO (author, Handbook of Cannabis for Clinicians, W.W. Norton); Steph Sherer (Americans for Safe Access); Kevin McKernan (Medicinal Genomics); Benjamin Miller PhD (The Acheson Group, founded by former FDA Associate Commissioner for Food Safety); and researchers from Advanced Nutrients, USP, The Salk Institute, Cornell University, Cronos Group, the University of British Columbia, bioMerieux, Curaleaf, Organigram, the Veterans Alliance for Holistic Alternatives, and more.

2026 Program Highlights

One-Plant Policy: Hemp, Cannabis & the Road to Unified Federal Oversight — Should hemp and cannabis, when intended for human consumption, be governed by the same safety standards regardless of THC? As Congress dismantled the hemp loophole and rescheduling stalls, this opening session proposes a science-based answer. Featuring Steph Sherer (Americans for Safe Access), Dustin Sulak DO, USP's Amy Cadwallader, and Jordan Wellington (Strategy 64)

Medical Practicum — Full-day educational program for clinicians and professionals, covering endocannabinoid system fundamentals and evidence-based cannabinoid therapeutics for chronic pain, neurologic disorders, autoimmune conditions, and more. Led by Dr. Bonni Goldstein, Dr. Dustin Sulak, and Dr. Ethan Russo.

Psychedelics, Cannabis & Veterans: PTSD, TBI, and the Future of Trauma-Informed Care — Dr. Sue Sisley joins combat veterans and advocates to examine clinical evidence, policy pathways, and how MDMA, psilocybin, and cannabis therapies are reaching veterans who need them most — timed against live congressional hearings and DEA's increased psilocybin production quotas.

The Federal Regulatory Playbook: FDA, FSMA, USDA & USP — What does federal cannabis regulation actually look like when it arrives? Dr. Ben Miller of The Acheson Group moderates sessions on FSMA food safety zones, USP standards, and federal traceability requirements. Essential preparation for cannabis, hemp, supplement, and nutraceutical operators.

The program also includes dedicated sessions on cultivation science, cannabis emulsions and precision delivery, microbial safety, and minor cannabinoids — the most comprehensive scientific program in CannMed history.

Register now at cannmedevents.com. Sponsorship packages and discounted hotel accommodations at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe are available while inventory lasts.

About CannMed and Medicinal Genomics Corporation

CannMed is the cannabis industry’s premier science and medicine summit, launched in 2016 by Medicinal Genomics Corporation (MGC) with its inaugural conferences held at Harvard Medical School. Over ten years, CannMed has convened thousands of researchers, clinicians, cultivators, regulators, and investors to advance the science, safety, and accessibility of cannabis medicine — producing research partnerships, clinical initiatives, and safety standards that extend well beyond the event. MGC is a molecular science company pioneering genomics-based pathogen detection, genetic testing, and microbiome analysis for cannabis, hemp, dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, botanicals, and food products.

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