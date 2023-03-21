Dr. Liz Graves, DC Turned Her Experience of Overcoming Weight Struggles into a Movement of Helping Women
After helping thousands of clients lose more than 20 pounds over the past 8 years, she has unlocked the key to helping clients reclaim their self-esteem
The most gratifying part of my job is helping people feel good in their own skin. I love empowering people to know how to eat for their best health.”GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Liz Graves, a renowned chiropractor, weight loss expert, and professional speaker, has transformed her personal experience of overcoming weight struggles into a powerful movement aimed at helping women reclaim their self-esteem and reset their metabolism. With a focus on educating her patients and community on nutrition, exercise, a healthy mindset, and detoxification of the body, Dr. Graves is steadfast in her commitment to empowering women to become the best version of themselves. Her dedication to this mission has earned her widespread recognition as a leading authority in the field of health and wellness.
— Dr. Liz Graves, DC
Dr. Graves is from Grapevine, TX (a city in the DFW Metroplex) and received her bachelor’s degree in English Literature from St. Edwards University where she was first introduced to the holistic approach of chiropractic care. Her passion for this field led her to enroll in Life West Chiropractic College in 2003, where she graduated (Cum Laude) with her doctorate in 2007. Dr. Graves currently serves as the Health Officer for the City of Grapevine, demonstrating her commitment to promoting health and wellness in her community.
Her journey toward helping people started during her college years when she struggled with losing weight. Her personal experience led her to dive deeper into the science behind metabolism and weight loss, and she discovered the importance of targeting each person’s unique metabolism. This newfound passion led her to establish Back 2 Real Food, where she has helped thousands of people achieve sustainable healthy metabolism and weight loss.
Not only is Dr. Graves passionate about helping people achieve optimal health, but she also possesses exceptional public speaking skills. She has been invited to speak at numerous events and corporations, where she promotes health and wellness. Her altruistic spirit has led her to volunteer at various organizations such as Kids Day America, Maximized Living Hospital Zimbabwe, Vision of Hope Orphanage, and Chiros Care free clinic in downtown Chicago.
Recently, she volunteered at the National Charity League, where she shared her expertise on food and health with mothers. Dr. Graves has even been featured on Good Morning Texas, demonstrating her ability to inspire and educate others on the importance of healthy living.
Dr. Graves has gained valuable insights into the difficulties people face when trying to lose weight based on her own personal experience. Her company, Back 2 Real Food, offers a unique approach that recognizes the importance of exercise and nutrition for good health, but also acknowledges that they may not be the only contributors to weight loss challenges.
Her strategy is centered on developing individualized weight loss plans that address the underlying issue of metabolism, which is often the root cause of weight gain. As part of this journey, she emphasizes the importance of mindfulness, not just in terms of what people consume physically, but also mentally. Dr. Graves helps people by offering a personalized approach to weight loss that goes beyond simply counting calories and exercise and expands focus on the individual's unique needs and challenges.
One of the motivations Dr. Liz Graves has discovered that drive her to help more and more clients is, in her words, “The most gratifying part of my job is helping people feel good in their own skin. I love empowering people to know how to eat for their best health.”
She is currently dedicated to empowering women to take control of their lives and achieve fulfillment. Her focus is on reaching and helping as many women as possible, while also expanding her team to better serve her clients. Looking towards the future, she aims to continue making a positive impact on the lives of women by helping them take charge of their health and giving them a better foundation to achieve their personal and professional goals. Given her expertise and valuable contributions to the field, it is clear she is making strides in the right direction.
To learn more about Dr. Liz, you can visit her website www.Back2RealFood.com If you're interested in taking the next step, you can also book a consultation directly through the website to discuss your unique needs and determine the best course of action.
