Omni Interactions Appoints Daniel Akre as Vice President of Revenue Growth

Brings his nearly 20 years of experience growing and advising BPOs on remote customer experience to Omni Interactions

Daniel brings world-class expertise in Gig CX. We are very excited he has joined Omni as another great voice for remote, Gig work and a significant contributor to Omni’s continued growth and success.” — David Parkhurst, CCO and Managing Partner of Omni Interactions

DENVER, COLORADO , UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Interactions, the fastest-growing provider of outsourced customer experience, welcomes remote customer care & GigCX industry expert, Daniel Akre, to the company. Akre joins Omni with an exceptional pedigree in the contact center and customer experience industry, having previously worked as the Vice President of Global Business Development at LiveXchange and as the Managing Director at UNI Partners.

Leadership Commentary

“Omni is focused on accelerating growth and growing our client base,” said CEO and Managing Partner of Omni Interactions, Christopher M. Carrington. “As a proven leader with deep experience helping companies grow their sales volume, maximize profit margins, and grow market share, Daniel is a true expert at connecting remote workers with the nation's leading brands to deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experience.”

“Daniel brings world-class expertise in Gig Customer Experience,” said Chief Customer Officer and Managing Partner of Omni Interactions, David Parkhurst. “We are very excited he has joined Omni as another great voice for remote, Gig work and a significant contributor to Omni’s continued growth and success.”

“Omni has fueled impressive growth – 3,100% 3-year revenue growth ranking us #341 by Inc. 5000. Daniel is an exciting new member of the team who will continue to drive revenue growth at Omni,” said Rob Duncan, Omni Interactions Chairman, Founder and Managing Partner.

“I am excited to join the Omni Interactions Team to contribute to their growth at the height of their success,” said Daniel Akre, Vice President of Revenue Growth at Omni Interactions. “I have admired the dedicated support solutions Omni delivers to its Fortune 500 clients – always improving customer satisfaction while streamlining the process and therefore lowering costs.”

Find Daniel on LinkedIn

About Omni Interactions

Founded in 2016, Omni Interactions is the fastest-growing managed services provider of outsourced customer experience solutions. With over 120 years of combined C-suite experience providing work-from-home customer service solutions, Omni Interactions has developed a unique business model built around the gig economy and innovative cloud-based technology that empowers remote brand ambassadors to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a lower cost.