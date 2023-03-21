Meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

TAJIKISTAN, March 21 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, on the sidelines of the United Nations Water Conference - 2023 in New York, United States of America, met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the United Nations and its institutions, as well as the agenda of the Water Conference were discussed.

At the beginning of the conversation, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, emphasized that more than thirty years have passed since the Republic of Tajikistan became a member of the United Nations, and we constantly attach special importance to strengthening relations with this organization.

It was stressed that Tajikistan is ready, together with the UN and its member states, to make joint efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, eliminate modern threats and dangers, and ensure the highest values of humanity.

Cooperation in the field of water, climate change and its impact on water resources, prevention of natural disasters, the development of "green energy" production capacities, the adoption of the UN General Assembly Resolution on the fifth initiative of Tajikistan on the glaciers' preservation were among the main topics of the meeting.

During the conversation, issues of post-pandemic recovery, economic and financial crises, the dangers and threats of terrorism and extremism were discussed.

Regarding the political situation in Afghanistan, it was emphasized that Tajikistan supports the process of delivering humanitarian aid to the population of a neighboring country, and for this our country has directed all its logistical capabilities.