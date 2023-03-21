Participation in the ceremony of presenting a gift of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to the United Nations

TAJIKISTAN, March 21 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, on the sidelines of the UN Water Conference in New York of the United States of America, took part and delivered a speech in the ceremony of presenting a gift from the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to the United Nations.

It was emphasized that the gift of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan reflects the important role and symbolizes the importance of art in strengthening peace and understanding between peoples.

The jagged crown (Toji kungurador) is a unique historical find relating to the beginning of the formation of the Tajik people - the beginning of the Kushan statehood, is directly related to the ethnic name "Tajik". The root and origin of the word "Tajik" comes from the word "Toj" ("crown") and means crowned, that is, the owner of the state.

This item also personifies the ancient history and rich heritage of the Tajik people, who have been coexisting peacefully with other civilizations and peoples in the spirit of peace and stability since ancient times.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, said that this gift also reflects the comprehensive efforts and support by the Tajik people of the goals and values of the United Nations in the direction of strengthening friendly relations between countries based on respect for the method of equality and self-determination of peoples through history, art and culture.

In conclusion, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed the hope that the member states of the United Nations and guests of this authoritative international organization, after getting acquainted with this artifact, would know more about the ancient culture and history of our people - the Tajiks.