Live@5 Features Crises in the County
Today's Live@5: Crises in the County features a deep dive into these stories -- the crises in education and local school boards, workforce housing and banking.
Workforce housing is vital if we want to continue to attract and retain employers and their employees in our region”THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventura County has earned its Masters in Disaster Management this winter as water and mudslides have flowed from our own “atmospheric river.” But the rising crises in banking, education and affordable housing threaten to wash over local communities – and do longer term damage than what’s falling from the sky. In our next Live@5 TODAY on Tuesday, March 21 at 5-6 PM we’ll be talking with local leaders to get their take on what’s happening now, and their thoughts on the best ways forward. Livestreamed on YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
— Linda Braunschweiger
The Education Crisis
Local school boards have often been the first step for community leaders wanting to engage in their communities. And several of our local leaders started first as elected school board members. School boards across the country have been under fire. What do you think needs to happen to make school boards a place where people will want to serve?
Our guest for the hour is Dr. Victor Hayek, Deputy Superintendent for the Conejo Valley Unified School District, Ventura County’s largest school district. He oversees a $200 million annual operating budget, several enterprise programs, and a $197 million facilities bond program.
The Banking Crisis
Joining us will be Kyle Mcintosh, MBA Program Director, Accounting/Finance Professor at the California Lutheran University School of Management. Kyle was a longtime finance executive at Amgen and is now a part time CFO for a local biotech company.
We’ll be talking with Kyle about the “tech heavy Nasdaq” and banks like Silicon Valley Bank, Republic and Signature – the go to bankers and sources of funding for tech and biotech. How is that changing? If you were on a board of a local biotech or tech company would you move money out of community banks? Are the too big to fail big banks really that much better?
The Housing Crisis
Linda Braunschweiger, CEO, Housing Trust Fund Ventura County & Housing Land Trust, is the leading advocate for affordable and workforce housing in Ventura County. Her organization says our region is 10 years behind in its efforts to build more housing for local workers. That stymies local companies’ growth and ability to attract and retain talent in our region. Linda will share some examples of successful partnerships to get more housing built and some exciting plans for upcoming housing projects coming to our local communities. Special guest Josh Brenner talks about what’s happening in the local real estate market.
Our Host for Live@5
Justin Grooms is an accomplished Business Consultant, Executive Coach, Author, and Public Speaker. He is the founder and CEO of Chariot Consulting, serving businesses with Risk Management, Organizational Development and Human Resources services.
Justin’s special expertise in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Harassment & Discrimination Prevention, make him a sought-after executive coach, helping executives and business owners develop their leadership skills and reach their goals.
