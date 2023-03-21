Traffic pattern changes on U.S. 18 near Floyd begin on Friday, March 24

Posted on: March 21, 2023

MASON CITY, Iowa – March 21, 2023 – Drivers on U.S. 18 near Floyd should be aware of an upcoming project that may slow down their trip beginning on Friday, March 24 and continuing through the fall, weather permitting.

Construction crews need to remove the existing lanes for westbound U.S. 18 at the intersection with U.S. 218/Floyd County Road T-44. Drivers will be placed in a head-to-head pattern on the newly constructed lanes of eastbound U.S. 18. Temporary traffic signals will be in place at the intersection of the ramps and U.S. 218/Floyd County Road T-44. Drivers can take the westbound ramps to reach U.S. 18 or turn onto U.S. 218 or Floyd County Road T-44 at the temporary traffic signals.

A speed limit of 25 mph will be in place to slow traffic before it reaches the ramps and intersection with U.S. 218/Floyd County Road T-44. Lane restrictions will include a 10-foot-five-inch lane-width, 15-foot height-limit, and an 80-foot length-limit until the project is completed.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project contact Ken Howe, Iowa DOT Mason City construction office, at 641-422-1684 or kenneth.howe@iowadot.us