MDC March 30 online program offers tips on cooking fish

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Part of the enjoyment of fishing is being able to provide a meal for the dinner table.

People who want to learn more about how turn the fish they’ve caught at area lakes and streams into tasty table fare should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Outdoor Cooking: Virtual Fish Cooking,” a free virtual program from 6:30-8 p.m. on March 30. This online event is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. At this event, MDC Education Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will discuss the techniques needed for frying, grilling, and other methods of fish preparation. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/190433

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.