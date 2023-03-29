City of Sunnyside, Washington, Attracts Investment with OpenGov Digital Permitting Software

The City of Sunnyside, WA, needed a digital permitting solution that would deliver a customer experience so stellar, it would attract investment. Enter OpenGov.
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an endeavor to attract investment in the community, officials from Sunnyside, WA, replaced antiquated software with a digital permitting solution from OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities.
Leaders in Sunnyside, a City of about 16,500 people in south central Washington, wanted to create a flawless experience for staff and residents. The City’s legacy system lacked a seamless experience for permitting and licensing applicants, while staff spent more time than they should reviewing applications. In fact, the system caused friction between residents and City staff and lots of duplicative, manual data entry. Leaders believed a modern system that provided a stellar user experience could not only reduce friction, but attract community investment. The solution up for the challenge: OpenGov Permitting & Licensing.
By modernizing with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, applicants can access the services they need with just a few clicks on OpenGov’s user-friendly public portal. As more applicants get what they need 24/7 online, calls and visits to City Hall decrease, giving staff time to process, approve, and issue permits and licenses—all up to five times faster. With fewer errors and faster processing, the City will heighten the customer experience, likely attracting more people to invest in Sunnyside. What’s more, City staff will boost productivity, giving them more time to tackle strategic initiatives.
The City of Sunnyside joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
