TruPigment™ Case Study Results Presented at Global Vitiligo Foundation Annual Scientific Symposium
TeVido BioDevices’s TruPigment™ provides busy dermatologists access to skin cell transplants for stable vitiligo and other causes of depigmentation.
TruPigment™ exhibits comparable treatment success rates as traditional MKTP (Skin cell transplants) reported in the literature.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeVido BioDevices (TeVido) announced TruPigment™ results, from a case study on stable vitiligo, were presented at the Global Vitiligo Foundation (GVF) Annual Scientific Symposium in New Orleans, Louisiana.
In a retrospective study, twelve patients underwent a melanocyte-keratinocyte transplant procedure (MKTP) between August 2019 and September 2021.
Outcomes were determined by two (2) independent investigators who assessed pre-procedure (baseline) and post-procedure photographs for change in pigmentation. Post MKTP, the investigator noted three (3) patients developed new lesions or extension of pre-existing lesions within 1 year of the graft date and were determined to be unstable, an exclusion criteria for MKTP per previous studies.
Of the nine (9) patients with stable vitiligo, five (5/9), or 56%, achieved greater than 50% repigmentation of the treated vitiligo lesion. Of those, three (3/9), or 33%, achieved equal to or greater than 75% repigmentation.
The case study was led by Ammar Ahmed, M.D., FAAD, Associate Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine and Division of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery at the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School. Dr. Ahmed is the program director of the school’s dermatology residency. He has a special interest in disorders of pigmentation, especially vitiligo, and serves as head of the Central Texas Center for Pigmentary Disorders and he has served on the board of directors of the national Skin of Color Society.
“MKTP, essentially a pigment cell transplant, has been around for decades, but is traditionally a labor and time intensive procedure. The collaboration with TeVido BioDevices successfully reduces the “friction” to incorporate MKTP into a busy dermatology practice”, said Dr. Ahmed. “The TruPigment™ approach to the clinical workflow exhibits comparable treatment success rates as traditional MKTP reported in the literature.”
Skin can lose its natural color (pigment) due to skin conditions such as vitiligo, which affects up to 1% of the population. This loss of color is also common in scars caused by burns and other types of trauma. For many this change in appearance can be psychologically devastating.
“We are excited by the results of the case study which confirmed the utility of TruPigment™ in the MKT procedure, “ said Laura Bosworth, TeVido CEO. “Innovation comes in many flavors, simplifying a clinical procedure means patients with a stable form of vitiligo have more access to this treatment option. With TruPigment™, the clinical staff can continue to focus on the patient and the medicine while TeVido provides the bioprocessing.”
About TeVido BioDevices: TeVido is a privately-held, clinical stage, Biotechnology Company addressing unmet needs in reconstructive and aesthetic procedures, utilizing a patient’s own living cells. TeVido’s state of the art facility is located in Austin, Texas where the Company is headquartered. The Company has invested several years and millions of dollars on research and development of its TruPigment™ and has been the recipient of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) awards from the National Science Foundation and the National Cancer Institute. Healthcare professionals should read the Product Package Insert www.tevidobiodevices.com.- for a full description of indications for use and important safety information including contraindications, warnings, and precautions. TruPigment™ is regulated by the FDA under Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 1271 and section 361 of the Public Health and Safety Act.
