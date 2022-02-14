TeVido BioDevices Named One of Ten Most Innovative Regenerative Medicine Companies in 2022 by Insights Care Magazine
TeVido BioDevices leverages the regenerative power of a patient’s own body to repair and restore lost skin color.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeVido BioDevices (TeVido), a leader in regenerative medicine for repairing loss of skin pigmentation, has been named by Insights Care Magazine as one of the ten most innovative regenerative medicine companies in 2022.
For many, losing skin pigment (color) due to a scar or disease, like vitiligo, can be emotionally devastating. Unfortunately, it is hard to restore lost skin color. Until now.
“Innovation comes in many flavors,” said Laura Bosworth, TeVido CEO, “ours is about simplifying a clinical procedure to make it easy to access.” She goes on to explain, “Skin cell transplants are a known treatment option for skin color regeneration. Yet they are underutilized due to the challenges of processing the living cells for transplantation. TeVido BioDevices is making these life changing skin cell transplants available to doctors and the patients who need them.” Ms. Bosworth is featured on the cover of the magazine.
TeVido processes a sample of a patient’s healthy living cells to create TruPigment™ which is then used in a skin cell transplant procedure. TruPigment™ (an autologous non-cultured epidermal cell suspension) is commercially available and fits easily into the clinical workflow. TruPigment™ is custom made for each person. Only the person who gave the skin sample can use the TruPigment™ made from that sample. Your skin, your cells, your color.
By creating a centralized processing facility, TeVido addresses the common barriers clinics face to offering pigment cell (melanocyte) transplants: staff expertise and time, clinical workflow and quality assurance of the cell suspension. With TruPigment™, the clinical staff does medicine, we do bioprocessing!
“For decades, people have been told there is nothing that can be done about lost skin color”, says Laura Bosworth CEO of TeVido BioDevices. “TruPigment™ will change lives for hundreds of thousands of people who are distraught from changes in their appearance caused by trauma or disease. It is an honor to showcase TruPigment™ with Insights Care Magazine and get the word out”.
Read full article: https://insightscare.com/tevido-biodevices-recuperating-lost-skin-pigmentation-through-advanced-cellular-therapy/
About TeVido BioDevices: TeVido is a privately-held, commercial stage, Biotechnology Company addressing unmet needs in reconstructive and aesthetic procedures, utilizing a patient’s own living cells. TeVido’s state of the art facility is located in Austin, Texas where the Company is headquartered. The Company has invested several years and millions of dollars on research and development of its TruPigment™ and has been the recipient of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) awards from the National Science Foundation and the National Cancer Institute. For more information, visit: www.tevidobiodevices.com
About Insights Care: a magazine publication in print and digital formats, catering to everything healthcare. Insights Care covers important issues and trends shaping the future of the healthcare industry while demonstrating thought leadership in both healthcare knowledge and technology landscape throughout the globe. https://insightscare.com/about-us/
