TeVido BioDevices Named as Finalist in the Terra2 Solutions Skin Health Innovation Competition
TeVido BioDevices, a leader in regenerative medicine for repairing loss of pigmentation, is one of six companies invited to present at Fall Dermatology Conf.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeVido BioDevices (TeVido) was selected as one of six entries to present to a panel of expert judges and audience members at the Fall Clinical (FC) Dermatology Conference held October 29 – November 1, 2020. This year’s conference will be held virtually and is sold out with over 2,000 participants joining for four days of educational content. Attendees include providers in the fields of clinical dermatology, aesthetic medicine, and other aspects of skin health, and executive leaders of pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, and IT companies.
Gore Range Capital and Terra2 Solutions, a global think tank, in collaboration with DermX Media, a leader in dermatology education, are hosting the Terra2 Solutions Skin Health Innovation Competition. This is a chance for FC attendees to learn about emerging solutions in clinical dermatology and aesthetic medicine. The audience and judges will select two companies to present in the final round of the competition where the winner will be determined. More information on the competition can be found at https://www.gorerangecapital.com/innovationcompetition.
“The Competition is a great opportunity for companies, like TeVido.” said Humberto Antunes, a Partner at Gore Range Capital, “It allows start-ups who are developing novel solutions for maintaining the health of our body's largest organ, the skin, to showcase their innovations. We are excited to have TeVido as one of the finalists as their work in depigmentation disorders addresses an area of high patient need.”
“Innovation comes in many flavors,” said Laura Bosworth, TeVido CEO, “ours is about simplifying a clinical procedure to make it easy to access.” She goes on to explain, “Skin cell transplants are a known treatment option for skin color regeneration. Yet they are underutilized due to the challenges of processing the living cells for transplantation. TeVido BioDevices is making these life changing skin cell transplants available to doctors and the patients who need them. This competition is the best way to get us in front of the right audience.”
Skin can lose its natural color (pigment) due to skin conditions, such as vitiligo. This loss of color is also common in scars caused by burns and other types of trauma. For many this change in appearance can be psychologically devastating.
By creating a centralized processing facility, TeVido addresses the common barriers clinics face to offering pigment cell (melanocyte) transplants to patients who have lost their skin color.
TeVido processes a sample of a patient’s healthy living cells to create TruPigment™ which is then used in a skin cell transplant procedure. TruPigment™ (an autologous non-cultured epidermal cell suspension) is commercially available and fits easily into the clinical workflow. TruPigment™ is custom made for each person. Only the person who gave the skin sample can use the TruPigment™ made from that sample. Your skin, your cells, your color!
About TeVido BioDevices: a leader in regenerative medicine. TeVido is a privately-held, commercial stage, biotechnology company addressing unmet needs in reconstructive and aesthetic procedures, utilizing a patient’s own living cells. TeVido’s state of the art facility is located in Austin, Texas where the Company is headquartered. The Company has invested several years and millions of dollars on research and development of its cell therapy TruPigment™ and has been the recipient of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) awards from the National Science Foundation and the National Cancer Institute. For more information, visit: www.tevidobiodevices.com
About Gore Range Capital: a venture capital firm investing in early-stage healthcare businesses with a focus on skin health. The firm blends the hands-on approach of operationally focused private equity with the early-stage guidance needed in venture capital. Gore Range offers not just capital, but operational, clinical and scientific expertise that leverages the team’s deep industry relationships and its renowned industry advisory board. For more information, visit: https://www.gorerangecapital.com/
