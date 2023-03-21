Cooperative Electric Energy Utility Supply, Inc. expanding Lexington County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Cooperative Electric Energy Utility Supply, Inc. (CEEUS), a consumer-owned electric materials supplier, today announced plans to expand operations in Lexington County. The company’s approximately $52 million investment will create 61 new jobs.

Established in 1974 by the South Carolina Electric Cooperatives, CEEUS, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Line Equipment Sales, Inc., serves electric cooperatives, municipalities, investor-owned utilities and electrical contractors across South Carolina. CEEUS aims to be the supplier partner for all electrical supplies and materials to electric utilities and contractors by supplying equipment to its customers at a great value. In addition to electrical materials, the company offers personal protective equipment (PPE) testing and a tool repair service.

Currently operating in Lexington County, CEEUS’ expansion will include purchasing a new 247,000-square-foot facility at 1029 Colite Ave., in West Columbia. The company plans to upfit and expand the new facility to accommodate its corporate headquarters, a new state-of-the-art test lab and a tool repair shop.

Operations are expected to be online in the new facility by April 2024. Individuals interested in joining the CEEUS team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“We are excited to be expanding in South Carolina and remaining in Lexington County. The purchase of this new warehouse and move for our corporate headquarters is a big step in the future of CEEUS and our customers, and we appreciate the support of our board of directors and everyone else who has helped make this new investment a reality. We look forward to a bright future and continued growth while helping utilities serve the families of South Carolina.” -CEEUS President and Chief Executive Officer Chad Capps

“CEEUS has long been an integral part of South Carolina, and we are proud to see them continue to expand in the state. We congratulate CEEUS on their $52 million investment that will create 61 new jobs in Lexington County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to CEEUS on this $52 million expansion in Lexington County. We are grateful for our long-standing partnership with CEEUS and look forward to seeing how they will continue to enhance the electricity industry in South Carolina and create opportunities for citizens.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Lexington County Council is pleased to support CEEUS in this notable expansion. An impressive corporation headquartered in Lexington County, CEEUS provides our state with critical electric supplies and materials. We celebrate the continued growth of CEEUS in our community and look forward to the additional employment opportunities that will be created as a result of this project.” -Lexington County Council Chairwoman Beth Carrigg

“We congratulate CEEUS on its success in Lexington County and the next phase of its growth. The company provides an invaluable service to help meet a critical need for communities, and we look forward to seeing the boost that this expansion provides in serving that need and opportunities for local citizens.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

FIVE FAST FACTS