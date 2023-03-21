Leadership Coach Joy Maxwell, Launches her Consulting Company in Paris On International Women’s Day

From struggling with her learning disability to becoming an award-winning leadership coach, author & philanthropist, Joy Maxwell has walked the path to success.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joy Maxwell, an award-winning leadership coach, speaker, author, and philanthropist, has announced the launch of her coaching and consulting company, Joy Maxwell and Co. Joy offers to coach and consulting services to help people grow their businesses and achieve their BIG Vision for their Life.

Joy Maxwell has defied the odds despite being labeled with a learning disability in the 4th grade. She has gone on to become a successful entrepreneur, opening quality-rated childcare centers around the United States since 2014 and making a vow to help educate underprivileged youth. Joy believes that all children can learn with the proper tools.

Joy Maxwell's coaching and consulting company, Joy Maxwell and Co, offers entrepreneurs vision clarity and business visibility. Joy believes that if business owners have dreams, her consulting firm can help them with strategic steps to maximize their fullest potential. Joy's company was founded on the premise of supporting young entrepreneurs who, like herself, felt unsupported and insecure.

Joy's consultancy and speaking platform aim to encourage, empower, and equip others to execute their goals and dreams. Her life calling is to help others achieve their dreams, and she believes that with the right strategy, anything is possible.

Joy's passion for helping others stems from her journey. Despite facing challenges such as being labeled with a learning disability, Joy persevered and succeeded. She understands the importance of having someone in your corner, supporting and guiding you along the way. Through her consultancy and speaking platform, Joy aims to be that guiding force for her clients, helping them achieve their full potential and realize their dreams. She works closely with her clients to understand their unique needs and goals and helps them develop a roadmap to success.

Joy is thrilled to announce the launch of Joy Maxwell and Co and is looking forward to helping entrepreneurs achieve their BIG Vision for their Life. "I am excited to be able to offer my coaching and consulting services to entrepreneurs who have big dreams but lack direction or focus. With the right strategy and tools, anything is possible, and I am here to help guide entrepreneurs toward success."

Individuals and businesses can take the first step towards achieving their goals with Joy Maxwell and Co's free 20-minute discovery call. They can book a free discovery call to experience Joy's coaching style and learn how she can help them achieve their BIG Vision for their Life.

Learn more at: https://www.joymaxwellandco.com



About Company:

Joy Maxwell and Co is a coaching and consulting company that offers services to entrepreneurs who have a BIG Vision for their Life but lack direction or focus. Led by award-winning John Maxwell leadership coach, Joy Maxwell, the company aims to empower and equip entrepreneurs to achieve their business goals.

