FLHSMV Celebrates Expansion Of FleetForce CDL Truck Driving School

March 21, 2023

~ Addition of six new schools takes total locations to 10 in Florida ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) celebrates the expansion of approved third-party CDL truck driving school, FleetForce, to six new locations across the state. This aggressive expansion provides new sites in Niceville, Ft. Myers, Sunrise, Daytona Beach, Ocala, and New Port Richey. Two other existing sites are on the horizon in Lake City and Gainesville, which are anticipated to open later this year.

In September 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $8.2 million to five state colleges to expand the capacity of CDL training programs across Florida. Receiving funding were Daytona State College, State College of Florida, Broward College and Northwest Florida State College, all operated by FleetForce, which continues to deliver the largest year over year growth for CDL training capacity in the nation.

“The expansion of FleetForce’s CDL truck driving school provides opportunity to those interested in the transportation industry,” said FLHSMV Deputy Executive Director Robert Kynoch. “Floridians rely on commercial vehicle drivers more than they realize, from being the conduit in national supply chain shortages to boosting economic growth and recovery. CDL drivers are absolutely essential.”

“The trucking industry is vital to sustaining and growing our nation’s supply chain and economy,” said Tra Williams, President of FleetForce Truck Driving School. “Thanks to support from the state of Florida, we will be able to generate over 3,000 new well-trained, commercial truck drivers annually, which will provide good paying jobs, support businesses, and strengthen communities.”

With the addition of each site, the Department conducts an initial site inspection to ensure that all required procedures are followed. The Department also measures and approves each site’s test range and road test routes and reviews new prospective testers to ensure they meet the qualifications and receive the required training to become a tester.

To learn more about becoming a commercial motor vehicle driver or for information on obtaining a commercial driver license, visit Commercial Driver License – Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (flhsmv.gov).

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.