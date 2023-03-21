Tuesday, March 21

Sen. Mark Mullet: A fiscally responsible way to tackle WA’s affordable housing crisis

There’s no doubt that housing affordability is one of the biggest challenges faced by Washingtonians. Too many people are getting priced out of living near their jobs, school or families. We need to act. The good news is the Legislature is doing a lot to address this. We’re cutting the red tape and bureaucracy for permits and design review to lower the cost of construction. We are providing powerful incentives to encourage transit-oriented development. And this year, we will make the largest investment in our Housing Trust Fund, the state’s affordable housing construction program, in the history of our state. Before the start of the session, Gov. Jay Inslee proposed borrowing $4 billion above Washington state’s constitutional debt limit to build more affordable housing. After thoughtful consideration, this proposal was not included in the Senate capital budget proposal, and I want to tell you why. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (William Brown)

WA state revenue forecast is down, reflecting expected slowdown in economy

The updated state revenue forecast for 2023-25 was released by the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council on Monday, projecting that revenue collections for the state budget, while still increasing, will be $483 million lower than previously projected. House Appropriations Chair Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, issued a statement in response to the revenue forecast:“Today’s forecast shows that our guarded approach was the correct one and now we must take deliberate and careful steps to ensure that our budget decisions protect the most vulnerable,” he wrote. “The operating budget should be responsible and sustainable, but we cannot forget about those most affected, especially low-income communities that suffer disproportionate impacts when budgets fail to invest in the people who need it most.” Continue reading at News Tribune. (Steve Bloom)

Opinion: Thurston County superintendents say state must step up to fund special education

As superintendents of Thurston County school districts, we feel compelled to comment on bills under consideration this legislative session for special education funding. Until the Legislature and the Governor truly address the funding needed to properly serve students with disabilities, local school districts will be left to pilfer from other funding sources to meet their duty to serve all families. Other programs will be cut to cover the cost of something that is a paramount duty of the state. The Legislature has acknowledged that special education services fit the definition of basic education. The Legislature also acknowledges that current bills will knowingly underfund special education by significant amounts. This is not meeting the paramount duty. Continue reading at Olympian.

Axios

What’s alive and dead in Washington’s Legislature

Bellingham Herald

First phase of this 992-unit housing community moves forward in Whatcom

16 townhouses proposed near these single-family homes in Bellingham



Capital Press

Bill proposes public funding to promote Washington farm goods (Morgan, Kloba)

Columbian

Oregonians moving to Clark County in droves; experts cite income tax

Everett Herald

New forecast show state revenues won’t be quite as robust as expected (Rolfes)

Comment: Disabled persons can help ease current labor shortage

Editorial: Use state forestlands to ‘farm’ carbon credits

News Tribune

WA senators propose $7.9 billion for construction projects. Here’s what’s in the budget (Mullet)

Opinion: Want to cut crime in WA and hire more cops? There’s a way — but it won’t be easy

Olympian

Port commissioner not ready to take a position on Capitol Lake, seeks postponement

Olympia and Thurston County officials want your thoughts on plans to improve housing access

Puget Sound Business Journal

Here’s what Amazon’s CEO said about the new layoffs

Opinion: Time to invest in internet access across Washington

Seattle Times

WA Gov. Jay Inslee’s $4B housing proposal faces hurdles in Legislature (Mullet, Rolfes)

Skagit Valley Herald

Diesel fuel from derailment found in groundwater

Spokesman Review

Idaho bill to execute inmates by firing squad clears Legislature, heads to governor

Washington’s revenue projections are slowing thanks to inflation and an uncertain economy, new forecast says (Rolfes, Ormsby)

Tri-City Herald

$3 million federal grant to help bring biodiesel hub for farmers to Tri-Cities

Hunger’s ‘perfect storm.’ Cuts in funding leave food banks scrambling to feed Tri-Citians

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Walla Walla area banks remain confident in wake of national bank closures

State audit finds deficiencies in federally funded COVID-19 programs in Walla Walla County

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Bill would increase support, cash for Washington inmates before being released (Wilson)

Lakewood passes ordinance criminalizing use of ‘dangerous drugs’ in public

KNKX Public Radio

A federal definition of ‘homeless’ leaves some kids out in the cold. One state is trying to help

NW Public Radio

Nowhere to go: Facing steep rent increases, mobile home residents are organizing

Cascadia Daily News

Most people in Whatcom County’s jail are in crisis

Bellingham’s invisible housing crisis: homeless children

Crosscut

Guards in Vancouver, WA public schools used illegal restraint

How WA’s cloudy economic forecast could impact state spending (Rolfes)

As election deniers target the U.S. voter database, WA worries

Following the WA Legislature isn’t easy for non-English speakers (Saldaña)

Seguir la Legislatura de Washington no es fácil para personas que no hablan inglés (Saldaña)

MyNorthwest

Seattle Schools: ‘We need to make changes,’ but promises no closures

The Stranger

Tenant Dead, Sheriff’s Detective Shot After Eviction Attempt in Ballard

West Seattle Blog

FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Schools’ brief budget briefing