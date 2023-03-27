City of El Segundo, CA, Replaces Decades-old, Error-prone System with OpenGov Digital Permitting

The City of El Segundo, CA, needed to debug its error-prone, outdated processes. Leaders found a winning formula with OpenGov digital permitting.
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bugs and errors in a more than 20-year-old system will be a thing of the past in the City of El Segundo, CA, now that officials partnered with, OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities, on digital permitting software.
El Segundo borders one of the busiest airports in the world, LAX, and is home to several large employers, including Boeing, Mattel, and Raytheon Technologies. Besides struggling with a dated system, City leaders also wanted to streamline the application process for both residents and staff by offering 24/7 online capabilities for applications and payment and have the capabilities to update their own workflows. They found everything they needed in OpenGov Permitting & Licensing.
With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City now has a centralized platform for Building, Planning, Public Works, Fire, Police, and Environmental permits and licenses, as well as platform for Code Enforcement. While the City’s legacy software made workflow updates difficult or nearly impossible, staff will now be able to use an easy drag-and-drop, no-code interface to design and change forms and workflows, cutting processing time in half. OpenGov’s public portal, enabled by permit tracking software, offers customers 24/7 access to permit and license applications. They also will enjoy safe, secure online payment capability. Best of all, OpenGov’s solution integrates with the City’s existing systems.
The City of El Segundo joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
