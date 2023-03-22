Casella Meyer Partners with Authena to Guarantee Authenticity of Limited Edition Garments

The high-end fashion brand specialising in fabrics & embellishment will cooperate with Authena, Glomo award winning tech company for authenticity & traceability

Partnering with Authena is an important step in protecting our brand & ensuring our clients receive genuine drops. It allows us to engage with our community, providing transparency in our supply chain”
— Nicola Crimi, Managing Director of Casella Meyer
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The driving force behind the partnership is to guarantee the authenticity of Casella Meyer’s highly limited garments and to protect its client from fakes, while placing each product on the border between the digital and the physical, blurring the line between the two worlds.

Casella Meyer aims to transform each of their high quality garments into interactive and secured items. Authena SHIELD™ plug-in authentication and traceability solution has made this a reality in a fast track. The technology combines encrypted IoT devices with blockchain to protect authenticity, prevent diversion, and provide real-time traceability.
The Authena end-to-end platform, enables Casella Meyer to track their items along their supply chain and allows clients to verify instantly the authenticity and provenance of their purchases. By reading the NFC tags embedded in the garments' labels, customers can also access a landing page reporting traceability information, including the raw material provenance and production sites. This feature enhances transparency and sustainability, helping customers to make informed purchasing decisions.

"Our partnership with Authena is a significant step in protecting our brand and ensuring our customers receive genuine drops.” says Nicola Crimi, Managing Director of Casella Meyer “It also enables us to engage with our community in a new and innovative way, providing them with greater transparency and trust in our supply chain and products in general."
Matteo Panzavolta, CEO and Founder of Authena, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Casella Meyer to provide their customers with the highest level of authenticity and traceability. Our technology is a powerful tool for combating counterfeiting at the source, protecting creativity and making the sustainability efforts visible to clients at each purchase. We are excited to see the positive impact it will have on the fashion industry as a whole."

The collaboration between Casella Meyer and Authena has a significant impact on the fashion industry as a whole by setting a new standard for authenticity and traceability. It encourages other high-end fashion brands to adopt similar technologies to protect their brand image and equip each of their products with a Digital Product Passport (DPP).

About Casella Meyer:
Casella Meyer is an aesthetic expression that takes the energy and intimacy of the streets and transforms them into fabrics, garments, and designs. Their pieces explore the space between craftsmanship and industrial production, the analog and the digital, with a focus on refined embellishment. They bring this attention to detail into all aspects of their design practice, from the design and production of the pieces, to the packaging and the customer experience. Rooted in a community of creatives, their practice is driven by the desire to foster creative partnerships based on shared values and vision. They reference cultural elements and bring them back into the world of fashion, redefining the notion of luxury.

About Authena:
Authena is a Swiss company founded in 2018 that specializes in Authenticity and Traceability as a Service™ platform, enabling instantaneous verifiable trust across entire value chains. Authena's technology combines the power of blockchain with multiple proprietary IoT devices to ensure authenticity and prevent diversion.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Casella Meyer
email: press@casellameyer.com

Authena Media Relations team
email: press@authena.io

Authena Media Relations team
AUTHENA
press@authena.io
Contact
Company/Organization
AUTHENA AG
Chamerstrasse 172
Zug, 6300
Switzerland
+41 43 883 06 08
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Authena, a Swiss company founded in 2018, is changing the way we approach authenticity and traceability through their advanced Authenticity and Traceability as a Service platform. Authena's technology leverages the power of blockchain and proprietary IoT devices to protect the authenticity of both physical and digital products and assets, including NFTs. With products already deployed in more than 75 countries, Authena's solutions are cross-vertical and applicable to industries such as Pharma, Luxury, Food & Beverages, Industrial, and Sport. The company's core team is based in Switzerland, with team members located in Argentina, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, US, and UK. Authena's products include the Authena SHIELD, which provides end-to-end authenticity solutions, the Authena L1VE, which is a game changer in product diversion protection with miniaturized, autonomous product identifiers that work globally as Plug & Play, and the Authena M3TA, which provides the most secure phygital products in the market. The company's success has not gone unnoticed, as they have won multiple awards, including the 2023 Glomo Award for Best Mobile Innovation for Web3 category, 2020 Luxury Innovation Award, TechCrunch TopPick, MWC 4YFN Finalist in 2022, MassChallenge Israel 2019, and the TOP100 Most innovative Swiss startups Public Voting Award in both 2020 and 2021. Authena's mission is to make the world a more connected, transparent, and authentic place by enabling instantaneous verifiable trust across entire value chains and across physical products and metaverse. Through their innovative solutions, Authena is supporting brands in the fight against counterfeiting and diversion, ultimately protecting the integrity of their products and the trust of their customers.

Authena M3TA

