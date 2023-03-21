Terrydale Capital Sources $1,462,500 Loan for a Multi-Family Property in Memphis, TN

The loan features a customized solution tailored to meet the unique financing needs of the buyer.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terrydale Capital, a trusted name in the real estate financing industry, is pleased to announce that Chris Formichella, TDC's Senior Multi-Family Loan Officer, has arranged a loan of $1,462,500 for a real estate buyer. Due to market and treasury conditions, the Terrydale Capital team had to pivot to a new lender last minute to secure the loan.

The loan features a customized solution tailored to meet the unique financing needs of the buyer including a 8.6% interest rate with a 24-month loan term interest-only and a 65% loan-to-value ratio.

Terrydale Capital is dedicated to providing personalized financial solutions that meet the unique needs of their clients. The company's ability to pivot to a new lender despite market conditions highlights their expertise and commitment to delivering optimal financial solutions for their clients.

"At Terrydale Capital, we understand that market conditions can change rapidly, and we are committed to finding solutions for our clients no matter the situation," said Brian Gramlich CEO of Terrydale Capital. "Chris Formichella's expertise and dedication ensured that the loan process was seamless and efficient, and we are proud to have him on our team."

Terrydale Capital offers a variety of services, including retail loans, hard money loans, advising, bridge financing, and more. The company works with a variety of lending resources to ensure that their clients receive the financing they need, regardless of their credit situation.

For more information on Terrydale Capital and their financial services, please visit their website at www.terrydalecapital.com. Contact them to see how they can assist you in achieving your real estate financing goals.