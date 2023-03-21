Terrydale Capital Provides a $2,835,000 Loan for a Student Housing Acquisition in Waco, TX

The loan features a customized solution tailored to meet the unique financing needs of the buyer.

WACO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terrydale Capital, a leading name in the real estate financing industry, is pleased to announce that Culby Culbertson, VP of Multi-Family, has arranged a loan of $2,835,000 for the purchase of a 96-bed student housing property in Waco, TX. The buyer has requested to remain anonymous.

The loan features a customized solution tailored to meet the unique financing needs of the buyer. The loan includes a 6-year term, with 3 years fixed and 3 years adjustable rate, with an interest-only period of 18 months and was arranged through one of Terrydale Capital's correspondent banking relationships.

Despite market uncertainty and financial concerns with the Fed, Terrydale Capital was able to close the loan in just 45 days, highlighting the efficiency and expertise of the Terrydale Capital team. The company is dedicated to delivering optimal financial solutions for their clients, regardless of market conditions.

"At Terrydale Capital, we understand that our clients' needs are unique, and we work closely with them to provide personalized financial solutions," said Brian Gramlich, CEO of Terrydale Capital. "Culby Culbertson's expertise and dedication ensured that the loan process was seamless and efficient, and we are proud to have him on our team."

Terrydale Capital offers a variety of services, including Multi-family loans, hard money loans, advising, bridge financing, and more. The company works with a variety of lending resources to ensure that their clients receive the financing they need, regardless of their financial situation.

