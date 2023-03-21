PteroDynamics Inc. Appoints Richard Brasel as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Business Acquisition Strategy
PteroDynamics appoints Richard Brasel as CRO to drive growth & expand global reach with his expertise in finance & aviation.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PteroDynamics Inc., developer of the patented Transwing® Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) aircraft design, today announced the appointment of Richard Brasel as its Chief Revenue Officer. Brasel brings with him a wealth of experience in the aerospace and UAS industry, including as Commanding Officer of the US Naval Test Pilot School as well as a Major Program Manager for the U.S. Navy. He also has experience working for some of the most-respected U.S. defense prime contractors.
According to Matthew Graczyk, CEO of PteroDynamics, "Rich has tremendous experience in both the U.S. military and in the private sector, making him the perfect person to lead PteroDynamics’ new business acquisition strategy in both defense and commercial sectors. We are thrilled to have him join our team at this key inflection point for the firm as we ramp up key strategic partnerships."
"I am ecstatic to be joining PteroDynamics at this stage of its growth," said Richard Brasel, Chief Revenue Officer at PteroDynamics. "Their Transwing® VTOL aircraft design is truly revolutionary and a game changer for many critical missions in the commercial and defense sectors. The Transwing® aircraft can fly farther, longer, and faster than other VTOLs while better managing inclement weather conditions making it better suited for a wide variety of customer needs and missions. Frankly, I'm excited to start having those discussions with prospective customers. I think they're going to love it."
In his new role, Brasel will be responsible for driving revenue generation through aircraft sales, as well as licensing and revenue-sharing opportunities with key partners. He will focus on driving PteroDynamics' VTOL products into the marketplace for both cargo and ISR missions. The Transwing® is the ideal platform for time-sensitive, high-value cargo missions to hard-to-reach places where other delivery methods are costly or non-existent. It is also ideal for ISR missions that are time-sensitive, requires longer loiter times, and/or have a faraway destination.
"Transwing® already has excellent market traction, and Rich believes that we are on the cusp of explosive growth," said Graczyk. "We are confident that with Rich's proven track record of success in UAS development and operations, PteroDynamics will continue to be at the forefront of the VTOL industry."
About PteroDynamics Inc.
PteroDynamics Inc. is a leading developer of Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) aircraft for commercial and military applications. PteroDynamics' Transwing® aircraft design offers longer endurance and range capabilities compared to traditional VTOL aircraft, making it ideal for cargo and ISR missions. For more information, please visit www.pterodynamics.com.
