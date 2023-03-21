State Funeral for World War Veterans names Ralph Hunkins and Gary Allen to National and State Boards

State Funeral for World War II Veterans Logo Congressman Jake Ellzey, 6th District of Texas.

Mr. Ralph Hunkins, a former Deputy Commander for Operations in Afghanistan to join National Board and Gary Allen to become new Missouri Chair

"It will be an honor to have Mr. Ralph Hunkins, a Veteran of Desert Desert Storm and Afghanistan, and Gary Allen serving on our National Board and in the vital state of Missouri. "" — James "Doc" McCloughan, National Board Member, Medal of Honor Recipient

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The State Funeral for War Veterans organization announced that Mr. Ralph Hunkins, an Army Veteran and former Deputy Commander for Operations in Afghanistan is joining the National Board. Mr. Gary Allen of St. Louis will become the State Chair for Missouri. Mr. Gary Allen is the Founder, President, and Board member of Real Capital Markets.

The Mission of The State Funeral for War Veterans is: "To convince Congress to pass legislation to grant a State Funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipients from the Korean and Vietnam Wars, as a final to salute to all the men and women who served."

James "Doc" McCloughan, National Board Member, and Medal of Honor Recipient said "It will be an honor to have Mr. Hunkins, a Veteran of Dessert Desert Storm and Afghanistan, to serve on our national board. Ralph Hunkins and our National Chair Bill McNutt both live in the Dallas area which is full of opportunities for our organization." Mr. McCloughan's White House ceremony for the presentation of his Medal of Honor took place on July 31, 2017.

Don Ballard received his Medal of Honor for bravery in Vietnam. He also serves on the National Board and lives in Grain Valley, Missouri. "Missouri is a great and patriotic state and it deserves a hard-working State Chair like Gary Allen." Mr. Allen played college football at Southern Methodist University, where he earned his BBA from the Cox School of Business.

Mr. Hunkins served with U.S. Forces in Afghanistan directing the operational improvement of government contracts in support of US Forces. He further has worked in executive roles in the semiconductor and telecommunications industries and currently leads a private investment family office.

He earned an undergraduate degree from Arizona State and an MBA from the University of New Mexico.

He also completed the Real Estate Management program at Harvard Business School.

Founded on Labor Day of 2017, State Funeral for War Veterans is organized in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Our five-year successful effort to obtain a National Funeral for the last MOH recipient from World War II resulted in the following support:

- 15 state legislatures who passed our resolution

- 16 letters of support from different State Congressional delegation

- 9 letters of endorsement from Governors

- Resolution passed by the American Legion at their 100th convention

- Letters of support from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, many VFW posts, and many other Veterans organizations

“Both Mr. Hunkins and Mr. Allen have been very strong and able leaders,” said State Funeral for War Veterans Chairman Lee William (Bill) McNutt. "We are confident Mr. Allen will quickly get a letter from the Governor of Missouri supporting our mission and move rapidly to obtain a Missouri Congressional delegation letter as well."

In the Korean War, 3.5 million Americans served, and 146 received the United States’ highest military decoration. Only one of these 146 is still living, Col. Ralph Puckett. 2.5 million men and women served in Vietnam, and 266 received the Medal of Honor. As of March of 2023, 66 of these men are still living.

A State Funeral is a 7 to 10-day national event and consists of ceremonies within the state where the honoree was in residence, ceremonies within Washington, D.C., and in the state (or at Arlington National Cemetery) where the authorized individual has chosen to be interred. The last two State Funerals were Ronald Reagan in 2004 and George Bush in 2018. The last non-Presidential State Funeral was conducted for General Douglas MacArthur in 1964. A National Funeral was held on July 14, 2022 for the Last MOH holder from World War II, Hershel "Woody" Williams. Normandy in France, in June 1944.

This effort is the brainchild of Bill and Susana McNutt’s 10-year-old daughter, Rabel, a Hockaday School of Dallas student, in honor of her godfather, Walter Ehlers, who was the oldest holder of the Congressional Medal of Honor when he died in 2014. He received the medal for his gallantry during The Battle for Normandy in France, in June 1944.

Additional leadership is needed in Missouri and in other states. Those interested in honoring those who served in Korea and Vietnam should contact Dr. Danny Reeves: National Leadership Recruitment Chair: 903-641 8840.

