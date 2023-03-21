Terrydale Capital Secures a $9,950,163 Loan for a Self-Storage & RV Storage Property in Indianapolis, IN

The loan featured a 7.00% interest rate, with interest-only payments for the first 18 months and a 25-year amortization period.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terrydale Capital, a trusted name in the commercial real estate financing industry, has secured a loan of $9,950,163 for the purchase of a self-storage property in Indianapolis, Indiana. The loan was arranged by Cody Baker, a seasoned financial professional with years of experience in the industry.

Through one of Terrydale Capital's correspondent bank relationships, Baker was able to secure the loan on behalf of the buyer who wished to remain undisclosed. The loan featured a 7.00% interest rate, with interest-only payments for the first 18 months and a 25-year amortization period.

