ZEB Metals relocating and establishing first South Carolina operations in Berkeley County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – ZEB Metals, as part of a newly established joint venture with Glencore, today announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Berkeley County. The company’s new operations will create 28 new jobs.

Founded in 2021, ZEB Metals is a buyer and trader of non-ferrous scrap, as well as a recycler of metals other than iron and steel. The company processes metals through shredding, melting, screening and sorting materials while providing full-service metal recycling including industrial clean-up and off-site demolition.

Glencore, a Swiss-based commodities trader and one of the world’s largest diversified natural resource companies, will partner with ZEB Metals to expand its current aluminum portfolio. The joint venture will allow for the development of a new line of recycled products to support the companies’ regional customer base.

Relocating operations from Kentucky to a facility near Highway 52 in Moncks Corner, ZEB Metals’ new facility will process dross and other types of secondary aluminum scrap that would otherwise be destined for a landfill. This is the first secondary re-melt facility of its kind in the Southeast region of the United States.

Operations are expected to be online by late 2023. Individuals interested in joining the ZEB Metals team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $75,000 Set-Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with site preparation and building construction.

“ZEB Metals is very excited about relocating our company to the Lowcountry and cannot wait to be a part of the community. South Carolina brings a unique opportunity in the recycling space with local businesses and government support. We’d like to thank everyone at Berkeley County for all their help in making this project come to life.” -ZEB Metals President and Chief Executive Officer Cole Lanham

“We’re delighted to announce the addition of ZEB Metals to our growing family of innovative recycling businesses in our state. Congratulations to ZEB Metals on establishing operations in South Carolina, and we look forward to creating a partnership that will last for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“This announcement is further proof that South Carolina has the necessary tools to support recycling companies across the state. We welcome ZEB Metals and look forward to seeing how their investment in Berkeley County will create opportunities for South Carolinians.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are pleased to welcome ZEB Metals to Berkeley County. Berkeley County leadership strongly supports ZEB Metals’ commitment to recycling and properly salvaging our natural resources.” -Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb

“Glencore and ZEB Metals are welcome additions to Berkeley County’s aluminum production sector. They are also part of the growing industrial recycling effort in our state, which better secures our supply of critical materials and provides energy savings compared to the manufacturing of raw materials.”-Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chairman and President and Chief Executive Officer of Berkeley Electric Cooperative Mike Fuller

