Home Improvement Services Market Current Technologies, Applications, Challenges, and Future Directions 2030

Home Improvement Services Market is Expected to Reach $585.3 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The home improvement services market size was valued at $316.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $585.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Home improvement services include renovation, remodeling, and refurbishment of old homes as per the choice of the customer. The revenue generated by charging fees for designing and construction & installation of new infrastructure in old homes is considered in the home improvement services market.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the major driving factors, top market players, and top investment pockets along with the Covid-19 impact analysis. In addition, the report provides detailed analysis of the prime market strategies adopted by key market players that are leading the market, which will help new industry entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to devise lucrative business strategies.

The report covers a detailed study of numerous strategies adopted by market players to maintain their foothold in the market. The home improvement services market report outlines the quantitative and qualitative analysis of historic and forecast periods along with brief analysis of recent market developments and business strategies. Furthermore, the study includes a market summary, current industry trends, and future estimations to help new market entrants to formulate new, profitable business strategies.

The home improvement services market report provides an overview of the industry with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five analysis to help organizations recognize their market presence.

Major segmentation:

By Type

• Kitchen Renovation & Addition

• Bathroom Renovation & Addition

• Exterior & Interior Replacements

• System Upgrades

• Others

By City Type

• Metro Cities

• Other Non-metro Cities & Towns

Analysis of top market players

The home improvement services market report covers an overview of the market, SWOT analysis of the top market players, their financial analysis, portfolio analysis of services and products, and business overview. Moreover, the report provides the latest market developments including market expansion, joint ventures, and product launches to help understand the long-term profitability of the market.

Covid-19 impact analysis:

The Covid-19 pandemic is greatly affected the home improvement services market. The restrictions imposed by several governments and guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO) temporarily suspended the manufacturing facilities. In addition, the prolonged lockdown across several countries resulted in disruption of the supply chain and raised the prices of raw materials.

The global home improvement services market report covers the upstream raw materials, marketing channels, downstream customer surveys, and industry development trends which offers comprehensive information about prime raw materials suppliers, manufacturing equipment suppliers, major customers, and major distributors.

Major market players:

The major players profiled in the home improvement services market include Belfor, Coit Services, Inc., Crane Renovation Group, DKI Ventures, LLC, FirstService Corporation, Mr. Handyman, Power Home Remodeling Group, LLC, Rainbow Restoration, Servpro, and Venturi Restoration.

These market leaders have adopted several strategies including new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain a foothold in the market and help stakeholders understand the market.