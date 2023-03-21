IUB electronic filing system will be temporarily unavailable March 25, 2023
The Iowa Utilities Board's electronic filing system (EFS) will be undergoing system maintenance and will be temporarily unavailable starting at 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, March 25, 2023. However, IUB 24/7 will be available during this time.
For EFS questions, please contact the IUB's IT Support staff during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, by calling 515-725-7337 or by email at ITsupport@iub.iowa.gov. EFS filings will be processed as soon as the system maintenance is completed.
We appreciate your patience during this process. Thank you.