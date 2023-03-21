Submit Release
County Court Presiding Judges Designate Media Liaisons

#1- Presiding Judge & Liaison: Jeffrey Gaertig

#2- Presiding Judge & Liaison: Tricia Freeman

#3- Presiding Judge & Liaison:  Rod Reuter 

#4- Presiding Judge & Liaison:  Derek Vaughn

#5- Presiding Judge & Liaison:  Lynelle Homolka, or will designate a fellow judge on an as-needed basis

#6- Presiding Judge & Liaison:  Frank Barron

#7- Media Liaisons:  - Donna Taylor (Antelope, Madison, Knox); Ross Stoffer (Pierce, Wayne); Michael Long (Cuming, Stanton)

#8- Media Liaisons:  Tami Schendt (Custer, Howard, Sherman, Garfield); Kale Burdick (Holt, Boyd, Valley, Greeley, Wheeler); James Orr (Cherry, Brown, Rock, Keya Paha, Blane, Loup)

#9- Presiding Judge & Liaison:  Al Corey

#10- Media Liaison: Michael Mead

#11- Media Liaison: Tanya Roberts-Connick

#12- Presiding Judge & Liaison: Paul Wess


County court presiding judges may designate an alternate judge to serve as the district’s liaison to the media per court rule (§ 6-1459. Presiding judges).  The media liaison is asked to assist will questions from, and education of, local media.

 

