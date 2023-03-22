BLAH expands its network across South East Asia
BLAH has created a free marketplace for the hospitality industry
BLAH is bringing buyers and sellers together by creating a free marketplace across the hospitality industry: The BLAH marketplace aims to be a neutral space where customers, or buyers, want to book hotel rooms, or sellers, who possess the commodity or service, want to sell the directly. In simple terms BLAH is a direct booking extension / channel for hotels, wherein customers who are looking for a great value deal will never be disappointed.
For the last decade, the hotel booking industry has been dominated by a few large companies that have failed to innovate and understand what's important to their customers and to the hotels they represent. Instead, people looking to book hotels have been forced to choose hotels solely on price, and hotels have lost a significant portion of their revenue and control of their pricing and inventory.
Consumers and hotel owners alike have been calling out for a platform that puts the power back into their hands, and that’s where BLAH comes i
What’s in it for hotels?
1. Customer data is owned by the hotel
2. Booking and Payment is made on the hotel site
3. Real time customer visibility
4. No API integration, set up in 24 hours
5. Savings of upto 50% on fees charged by OTA’s
6. Direct booking extension channel for hotels
What’s in it for customers?
1. Deals directly with the hotel
2. Real time value based offers
3. Exclusive offers only available on BLAH site
4. Booking done in 3 easy steps
5. No need to login into multiple sites
6. Offers based on total savings
If you are a hotel or customer visit us, experience the cost savings and value-added benefits
https://blahotelsearch.com/en
Few of our key partners who have been early adopters of the BLAH platform and counting.....
The Purist Villa Upud
Tanadewa Resort & Spa by Cross Collection
Sanctoo Suites & Villas
Bvilla + Spa Seminyak
Tandewa Villa & Spa by Cross Collection
Bvilla + Seaside Seminyak
TS Suites
Away Bali Legian Camakila
Golden Tulip Jineng Resort
Cross Bali Breakers
Siam & Siam Design BKK
Haven’t Met Hotel Silom
Maitria Mode Sukhumvite
Aspira One Sutthisian
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
Emporium Suites
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok
Maitria Hotel Rama 9
Chanalai Romantica Resort
Chanalai Flora Resort
Chanalai Garden Resort
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere
X2 Pattaya Oceanphere
Chatrium Niseko Japan
Sandic Kurfurstendamm
Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo
Cinnamon Grand Colombo
Cinnamon Red Colombo
Hotel Ciputra Jakarta Swiss- Belhotel Inter
Von Stackelberg Hotel Tallinn
Centennial Hotel Tallinn
Itz Time Pool Villa Hua Hin Cross Collection
Siam & Siam Design Hotel Pattaya
Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon
Kreutzwald Hotel Tallinn
Mamaka Ovolo Bali
Errol Fonseca
