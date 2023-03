BLAH expands its network across South East Asia

AUCKLAND , NEW ZEALAND , March 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLAH expands its network across South East AsiaBLAH has created a free marketplace for the hospitality industryBLAH is bringing buyers and sellers together by creating a free marketplace across the hospitality industry: The BLAH marketplace aims to be a neutral space where customers, or buyers, want to book hotel rooms, or sellers, who possess the commodity or service, want to sell the directly. In simple terms BLAH is a direct booking extension / channel for hotels , wherein customers who are looking for a great value deal will never be disappointed.For the last decade, the hotel booking industry has been dominated by a few large companies that have failed to innovate and understand what's important to their customers and to the hotels they represent. Instead, people looking to book hotels have been forced to choose hotels solely on price, and hotels have lost a significant portion of their revenue and control of their pricing and inventory.Consumers and hotel owners alike have been calling out for a platform that puts the power back into their hands, and that’s where BLAH comes iWhat’s in it for hotels?1. Customer data is owned by the hotel2. Booking and Payment is made on the hotel site3. Real time customer visibility4. No API integration, set up in 24 hours5. Savings of upto 50% on fees charged by OTA’s6. Direct booking extension channel for hotelsWhat’s in it for customers?1. Deals directly with the hotel2. Real time value based offers3. Exclusive offers only available on BLAH site4. Booking done in 3 easy steps5. No need to login into multiple sites6. Offers based on total savingsIf you are a hotel or customer visit us, experience the cost savings and value-added benefitsFew of our key partners who have been early adopters of the BLAH platform and counting.....The Purist Villa UpudTanadewa Resort & Spa by Cross CollectionSanctoo Suites & VillasBvilla + Spa SeminyakTandewa Villa & Spa by Cross CollectionBvilla + Seaside SeminyakTS SuitesAway Bali Legian CamakilaGolden Tulip Jineng ResortCross Bali BreakersSiam & Siam Design BKKHaven’t Met Hotel SilomMaitria Mode SukhumviteAspira One SutthisianChatrium Residence Sathon BangkokEmporium SuitesMaitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 BangkokMaitria Hotel Rama 9Chanalai Romantica ResortChanalai Flora ResortChanalai Garden ResortX2 Vibe Pattaya SeaphereX2 Pattaya OceanphereChatrium Niseko JapanSandic KurfurstendammCinnamon Lakeside ColomboCinnamon Grand ColomboCinnamon Red ColomboHotel Ciputra Jakarta Swiss- Belhotel InterVon Stackelberg Hotel TallinnCentennial Hotel TallinnItz Time Pool Villa Hua Hin Cross CollectionSiam & Siam Design Hotel PattayaChatrium Hotel Royal Lake YangonKreutzwald Hotel TallinnMamaka Ovolo Bali