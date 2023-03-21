The Greater Washington Urban League Leads the Way in Women Leadership at the Equity in Black & White Summit
Greater Washington Urban League announces a lineup that includes five dynamic women speakers for the 3rd annual Equity in Black & White Summit: Trust in Equity.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Women’s History Month, the Greater Washington Urban League announces a lineup that includes five dynamic women speakers for the 3rd annual Equity in Black & White Summit: Trust in Equity. These trailblazing women are industry disruptors who are upending the status quo and bringing people of color to the table of influence.
The hybrid event takes place on Friday, April 28, 2023. This well-attended event attracts participants from all over the U.S. who gather to inspire action in areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
This year’s speakers include:
Donna Gambrell, Appalachian Community Capital, President and CEO, will speak on Restoring Black Wealth: Getting The Financial System Right. Ms. Gambrell was formerly the Director of the U.S. Treasury Department's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund. Now she is the President of a wholesale development finance intermediary that seeks to increase business lending in Appalachia in 423 counties across 13 states.
Restoring Black Wealth: Getting The Financial System Right panel will include B. Doyle Mitchell Jr., a third-generation CEO of Industrial Bank, one of only 18 black-owned banks in the US, with over 30 years of experience as a top-level executive. His expertise has expanded the bank's operations from Washington D.C. into Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, and has certified it as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), receiving grants to support lending efforts in low-income communities.
Rounding up the Restoring Black Wealth: Getting The Financial System Right panel is Andrew Moss. Mr. Moss is the Director for Minority Outreach at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), responsible for developing effective public affairs marketing and outreach strategies with diverse communities and other government agencies. He holds a law degree from the University of Baltimore and has previously held various positions at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.
Thought leader Michael Leslie Amilcar will conduct the Performative Allyship vs. Trust Building session. As the CEO of Be Equitable, Ms. Amilcar holds companies accountable for promises of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Through her IDEA consultancy, she helps brands create a sustainable program that builds trust in underserved communities.
Alongside Ms. Amilcar, Trisch L. Smith, a highly experienced communications expert and diversity and inclusion champion, will be in the Performative Allyship vs. Trust Building session. In her current role as Edelman's Global Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, she oversees all DEI-related strategic planning, training, and development to ensure the company's workforce reflects the increasingly diverse marketplace. Trisch's impactful work has been widely recognized, and she has received numerous awards for her contributions to the industry and society at large.
The Trust in AI: The Importance of Equity in Technology session is led by female Tech expert Esosa Ighodaro. As co-founder of Black Women Talk Tech, Ighodaro reimagines the technology landscape to include people of color. A former bank executive for Citigroup and leader of the top woman-focused technology organization, Ighodaro’s voice is penetrating the marketplace to create the next billion-dollar tech business.
Google’s top Product Manager X Eyee is a featured speaker for the Trust in AI: The Importance of Equity in Technology roundtable. As the Responsible AI at Google and a winner of the Woman Veteran of the Year Award X Eyee brings a wealth of experience to the talk. The Global Strategy Lead for Responsible Innovation is highlighting the disparities in this emerging field as well as outlining a clear strategy for equity.
James Francis rounds out the Trust in AI: The Importance of Equity in Technology panel as a sought-after voice in DEI.
As Founder of Paradigm Asset Management Co, Francis is a leader in data-driven investing. He brings his business acumen to the panel to create a call to action to highlight the racial and social disparities in the industry.
The Bundling DEI and ESG: How to Maintain Progress in Equity session is run by expert panelist Kevin L. Clayton. The Senior Vice President, Head of Social Impact and Equity for the Rock Entertainment Group/Cleveland Cavaliers, who also chairs the Greater Cleveland Urban League, sounds the alarm to move the conversation forward.
Christopher J. Metzler, Senior Vice President of Corporate DEI and ESG, National Urban League, rounds out the Bundling DEI and ESG: How to Maintain Progress in Equity session. Dr. Metzler spent decades advising multinational corporations and governments on human rights, human capital, equity, corporate social responsibility, discrimination, and diversity.
The final session, Equitable Spend with Black Owned Media, is conducted by Keith Clinkscales, CEO of KTC Ventures. The highly motivated New Yorker offers two decades of experience in publishing, digital, and broadcast television with companies that include VIBE Magazine, ESPN, REVOLT Media & TV, and Shadow League Digital. His novel approach to the industry introduces a new wave of Black and brown characters that dismantle the old stereotypes.
About the Greater Washington Urban League: For 85 years, the Greater Washington Urban League has stood as a major civil rights organization, advocating for Black and marginalized communities. Visit gwul.org for more information or @gwul365 on social media.
