Aspire Technologies, Inc. Releases Over 30 New Features and Enhancements in QuoteWerks Version 23 Build 2
QuoteWerks, The Leading Sales Quoting and Proposal Solution, Announces Latest Release
What I appreciate most is that we took feedback from the community for one enhancement and applied them to other similar features to ensure greater reach and time savings...”ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technologies, Inc. completed significant enhancements to its award-winning procurement, proposal, and quoting software, QuoteWerks. Over thirty new features and enhancements were made in Version 23 Build 2 further refining key quoting and management processes. These features were based on requests made by the QuoteWerks Community and to adapt to the changes to the more than 55 integrations that QuoteWerks supports.
Key features in the latest release include:
Autotask as a Secondary CRM. QuoteWerks now enables sales representatives to create and manage quotes in a sales-team-focused CRM and then integrate the won order with Autotask to create the customer, opportunity, and products in the PSA. Sales teams can now add quotes, leads, and products that may never sell in a CRM like HubSpot or salesforce.com, and push actual orders, customers, and sold inventory into their PSA for invoicing and tracking purposes. This feature was previously exclusive to ConnectWise PSA users.
UI Changes with Enhanced Visibility. The Bundles, Required Items, Optional Items, and Substitute Items windows have been redesigned. In each window, when clicking on a particular grouping, an itemized list of the grouping’s products will now be shown (like the items contained in each bundle or an item that is required when the parent item is added to the quote).
For maintaining these entities, there is now the ability to search for individual items contained within them making it easier to find bundles, items with requirements, etc. that need to be updated with new, additional, or replacement part numbers. Sales representatives will be able to take advantage of this new visibility when an item should be promoted on a quote. This re-design is particularly useful when items change frequently, there are supply chain issues, or even when there are promotions for specific items.
Updated integrations. The latest versions of Act! for web, Autotask, GoldMine, and SugarCRM are now supported in QuoteWerks.
“These changes were specifically designed to improve the quoting experience for both the front and back offices. What I appreciate most is that we took feedback from the community for one enhancement and applied them to other similar features to ensure greater reach and time savings,” emphasizes QuoteWerks Vice President Brian Laufer. “The new efficiencies we designed into Version 23 Build 2 enable companies to focus their limited resources on other mission-critical goals.”
The QuoteWerks Team will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, March 23rd at 2 pm Eastern highlighting these new features and answering questions from the QuoteWerks Community.
About Aspire Technologies, Inc. and QuoteWerks
QuoteWerks is a product of Aspire Technologies, Inc. Founded in 1993 by John C. Lewe IV, the self-funded company that focuses on development and integrations with quoting and procurement software. QuoteWerks is a scalable, highly connectable, and customizable solution that increases sales productivity from single-user organizations to enterprise environments. The platform integrates with leading contact management software, as well as many MSP-centric leasing, purchasing, and payments solutions, including Act!, Autotask PSA (Datto), ConnectBooster, ConnectWise PSA, GoldMine, Google Contacts, GreatAmerica, HubSpot CRM, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer CRM (Desktop and Live), Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, QuoteWerks, Salesforce, SugarCRM, and Zoho CRM. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries. For more information, please visit www.quotewerks.com.
QuoteWerks is a registered trademark of Aspire Technologies, Inc. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.
