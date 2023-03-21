Eastern North Carolina Transworld Business Advisor Elected to CVBBA Board of Directors

AJ Ramsey, Senior Business Advisor, TBA-ENC

CVBBA elects Business Broker, AJ Ramsey, to Board of Directors

His extensive background and experience in business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will serve the CVBBA and his local business community well” — Rupesh Bharad, CVBBA Chairman & President

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA) has elected Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC Agent, AJ Ramsey, to their board of directors for 2023-2025. AJ has over 30 years of involvement in both the small business and corporate worlds with experience in building, running and selling domestic and international organizations. He serves as a Managing Director and Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Transworld and enjoys working with the local business community and entrepreneurs throughout Eastern NC and beyond. As a director to the board, AJ will use his 30+ years of involvement in both the corporate and small business world to promote the professional development of members through educational opportunities and networking.

“We are excited to welcome AJ Ramsey to the CVBBA Board. His extensive background and experience in business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will serve the CVBBA and his local business community well,” states Rupesh Bharad, Carolina-Virginia Business Brokerage Association Chairman & President, Transworld Business Advisors RVA President (VA|DE|PG County, MD).

The CVBBA strives to maximize and enhance public awareness of the business transition profession and association members. They also support an efficient market for the transfer of business ownership, as well as develop and encourage a code of ethics among its members to set high standards of conduct and professionalism.

In addition to his role on the board of directors at the CVBBA, AJ will continue to bring buyers and sellers together in his senior business advisor role at Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC.

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About the CVBBA

The Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association is a non-profit corporation created to unite those engaged in the sale of business opportunities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.