E3 OffRoad & E3 Overland Is Proud To Announce A New Brand Ambassador Team

The company announced the launch of its new Brand Ambassador Program today.MIAMI, FL, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The program offers OffRoad and Overland enthusiasts a chance to be official brand ambassadors for the corporation. The company has opened the program for creative and knowledgeable people with a great following on social media and who want to share their passion for OffRoading and Overlanding with others. The initiative harnesses the combined influence of the OffRoad and Overland communities, empowering everyday popular enthusiasts and creators to operate as ambassadors and get rewarded as they engage with and promote the E3 brands and products. The program offers ambassadors commissions, promotion of their social brands, participation in events, paid travel costs, product discounts and freebies, and many other amazing benefits.
“We are incredibly passionate about the E3 OffRoad and Overland Brand Ambassador program, and the value it will bring to the member experience,” said E3’s Vice President of Marketing, Josh Volpe. “It leverages the combined strengths of the benefits and value we offer our members. With this, we are creating new avenues for our community to exercise the power of influence.”
Meet the E3 OffRoad & E3 Overland Brand Ambassador Team
Brandon Paddock
Brandon began his OffRoad journey over a decade ago exploring local ORV parks in a stock Jeep. He learns many lessons the hard way and shares his opinions, advice, and adventures on his YouTube channel Berserker Offroad. He’s built (and ruined) several rigs and now emphasizes reliability and practicality over light bars. His background is in video production, being the 4th generation in a family business of film producers and entrepreneurs. He has a BFA in Visual Effects and Compositing and a career in internet marketing. Since he was young he wanted to be a cameraman for the Discovery Channel, documenting the world and sharing it with others. He uses his channel to live that dream. On his adventures, he prioritizes expanding his family’s experiences and seeks teachable moments for others and himself. .
Ken Crawford
With his interests in all things automotive, a career as an automotive technician was where Ken's path led him. Ken spent several years working as a technician at independent repair shops as well as dealerships. His professional development included a two-year degree in automotive technology from Utah Valley University, ASE Master Technician Certification, and extensive factory training from Chrysler and Toyota. Working at Chrysler and Toyota dealerships gave Ken a deep appreciation and understanding of the four-wheel drive vehicles offered by both companies. Ken does not describe himself as a "Toyota guy" or a "Jeep guy" but appreciates all four-wheel drive vehicles that take their owners on great adventures! Ken earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Brigham Young University Idaho. With his newly minted business credentials, his vehicular aptitude, and his obsessive interest in off-road adventures, Ken started his own business, Ken's Auto and Offroad, a shop, located in Ucon, Idaho. Ken provides general repair service for all makes and models and is always looking for people that want any type of off-road modifications done to their vehicles. In his spare time, he creates content for his YouTube channel and Facebook group, OffRoad Hub.
Remi Amanda
Remi documents her adventures in her custom-built 2022 Jeep Sport Altitude JLU on her YouTube channel, OffRoadHer. Her Jeep is not only her daily driver but also her weekend toy. Her content focuses on her life in Utah, her trail rides, educational and entertaining content as well as the perspective of a woman having fun in the Offroad world.
Eric Taylor – Trail Hunter USA
Eric has owned many off-road vehicles over his life, and has enjoyed many years of off-roading, camping, and what he calls “long weekendlanding.” His wife, him and their dogs (the girls) plan to move into more true overlanding as they get closer to retirement and get more free time for longer trips.
He never considered a YouTube channel until he purchased his new Ford Bronco (January of 2022). His YouTube channel evolved as time went on. It became an empowerment opportunity for those waiting to receive their Bronco’s. Today at this time, the YouTube channel has opened the opportunity for him and his wife to not only educates Bronco owners on the capabilities of their machine, but it also has expanded beyond the internet into hands-on education. They have been able to team up with other influencers in their area to organize beginner off-roader rides. And it’s not just Bronco owners, but any type of vehicle. They have been able to introduce people to this wonderful Offroad lifestyle.
E3 OffRoad Partners With Girls Play OffRoad
E3 OffRoad and Girls Play OffRoad have entered into strategic partnership that is expected to accelerate growth for both organizations in the fast-growing, adventurous OffRoad industry.
Girls Play Off-Road was created to build a bigger female presence on the trails. As they have grown, they noticed that so many of OffRoaders have their families with them. Because of that, all of their events are focused on being family friendly. They are a non-exclusive group. Which means they are open to all OffRoad vehicles...including side by sides, quads & dirt bikes, regardless of who owns or drives them.
Girls Play OffRoad does not look at this as your typical "Jeep" group. They consider each other as family and being part of this family means you gain a lot of sisters & brothers that will keep you laughing with an immense amount of support for you during the best & worst of times.
About E3 Association
E3 Association is a leading purveyor of online and offline hybrid membership programs, bringing unique experiences to different outdoor lifestyles and sports vertices. E3 Association and its family of brands are here to empower, educate and entertain through each entity of E3 Association. Each of our brands offers the tools to help discover, create, and improve your passion and experience. To learn more, visit https://e3association.com or https://www.e3offroad.com today.
