Ladies, Enjoy an Unforgettable Vacation with Other Women Who Love America

Customized for women, Beatrice Bradley Travel Club brings conservative women aged 55+ and older together for adventures all around the country.

The best travel group if you are thinking of doing a solo trip! They take care of everything and do so in such a caring and professional manner. ” — Wynndy/Florida 2023

BRADENTON, FLORIDA, MANATEE , March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Customized for women, Beatrice Bradley Travel Club brings conservative women aged 45 and older together for adventures all around the country. BB handles all the details so you can relax, explore, and make new friends who love America as much as you do."WE ARE WOMEN WHO LOVE AMERICA WITH ALL HER VALUES AND TRADITIONS. THESE WOMEN WANT TO EMPOWER THEMSELVES BY EMBRACING ADVENTURE AND BEING FEARLESS, THEY WANT TO MEET LIKE-MINDED TRAVELERS AND ENJOY THEIR COMPANY. WE WELCOME SOLO WOMEN TRAVELERS AND INVITE THEM TO ALLOW US TO CRAFT A TRIP THAT THEY WILL NEVER FORGET." Co-Founder Debra ShuttEvery Beatrice Bradley trip is crafted to maximize the experiences had during the trip. The itineraries are specially made to allow time for engaging in conversation and having belly laughs with a new friend. We hope that the activities and experiences may allow you to come out of your comfort zone and to try new or unique things. Our trips are made to replicate a ‘friends get-away trip’.Beatrice Bradley is an Experience Company not a Tour Company. The role of a Beatrice Bradley Host is to be warm and welcoming. To relate and connect. To have attention to details. And to manage the behind-the-scenes magic so your experience is one-of-a-kind. They are not local experts nor are they tour guides. We hire local experts, guides, and historians as each location warrants. They are expert hosts and manage the camaraderie and logistics of the experience. Our goal is that your hostess will make you feel welcomed, comfortable, and that you will walk away with new & lasting friendships made during an unforgettable experience.GROUP TRAVEL FOR CONSERVATIVE WOMEN 45+Book Solo, Travel Together. Our trips are made up of Solo-travelers or women who grab a BFF. When the trip wraps up you will leave with life-long friends.WHAT DO WE MEAN BY CONSERVATIVE?This is not a political group. It is a travel group. Made up of like-minded women. Women who LOVE the USA. We love our Country and its history. We believe that our voices should be heard.YOU TRAVEL, LEAVE THE HASSLE TO USWe hand-pick all aspects of your trip. From the destination, accommodations, tours, best foodie spots and activities. You just have to show up, we take care of the rest!TRIPS FOR YOUR TRAVEL STYLE AND ABILITYWe are currently booking the LOVE THE USA tour. We have destinations coast to coast. Destinations for the hiker, the beach goer, the historian, the adventurer and so much more.The brand, Beatrice Bradley, is based on the relationship of Debra Countryman Shutt and Beatrice (Belle Baker) Bradley, her grandmother. Bea’s strong will and fearless adventurer spirit helped Debra develop into a business entrepreneur. Debra built a sourcing and design company and embarked on a career that included a great deal of business travel. Constantly packing & unpacking a suitcase, Debra visited production vendors on several continents and enjoyed cultural experiences from sea to mountain top and many small villages in between. Embracing the landscapes, the people, the food, and all the adventures that travel brings, Debra had the experience of a lifetime! Having an encouraging husband and understanding children, she wove a tapestry of travel, business, and family into one big continuing adventure.Now, a little older and much wiser, Debra is thrilled to have the opportunity to weave Beatrice Bradley into a travel adventure company offered by Gage Outdoors. Together we want to help you and your friends experience the outdoors, the excitement of travel and life’s special moments exploring new places and meeting new friends.So little time, so many fun places to see, experiences to have, won’t you join us?Be Brilliant, Embrace Adventure, Be Fearless.“

