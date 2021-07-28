Adventure Club for Patriotic Women. Are You a Woman Who Values Freedom, Food and Travel?

God Bless Lady Liberty Travel the USA. The founders of The Beatrice Bradley Adventure Club. Beatrick Bradley Adventure Travel Club

Place for women who love American values and traditions, who are patriotic and want to travel to see all the wonderful places this country has to offer.

I have traveled to many countries where people are not free to say what they think, do not have the ability to effect change and therefore live in a state of acceptance of mediocrity. This is NOT us!” — Debra Shutt

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gage Outdoor Expeditions (A Premier Outfitter specializing in Hunting/Fishing Adventures) has Partnered with Beatrice Bradley Adventure Travel to form a new Women’s Division. This new women’s group focuses on bringing conservative women together to share exciting travel experiences with like- minded travelers.Kim Kalan, the owner of Gage Outdoors, has a vision of providing a place for women who love American values and traditions, who are patriotic and want to travel to see all the wonderful places this country has to offer. “We formed this group to allow women to join us in solo travel or with friends and feel celebrated while doing so”.Debra Shutt, the Director of Beatrice Bradley Adventure Travel, in collaboration with Kim, is developing trips which will showcase unique venues all over the USA. Shutt says “Our mission is also to encourage and promote patriotic Female owned businesses who will partner with us to offer our members fun, unique, and spirited accessories for travel or life!”BE BRILLIANT, EMBRACE ADVENTURE, BE FEARLESSWe are excited to have women join our club for conservative women travelers. A collaboration of Beatrice Bradley and Gage Outdoor, is designed to marry travel itineraries with women who want great experiences. We have been working hard to explore the extraordinary places America has to offer and bring them all to you. Our goal is have you feel confident while seeing this great nation and beyond, and have you spend your precious time with wonderful women who can become great friends.We hope conservative women of all ages will come join us. We have our inaugural trip planned for September 12th – 16th, 2022. A trip to the Northwoods- Historic Grandview Lodge in Nisswa, Minn. Call Debra Shutt at 860-305-5597 or email her: debra@bbgage.com. The trip closes August 10th.Visit our website www.bbgage.com to learn more and use our sign up form to join our great club.GAGE OUTDOOR EXPEDITIONS | PREMIER ADVENTURE OUTFITTERSGage Outdoor Expeditions owns and operates some of the finest hunting and fishing lodges throughout the world! From Africa, Alaska to the tip of Argentina, Gage Outdoor Expeditions seeks out the world’s premier hunting and fishing adventures so you don’t have to. Every hunting and fishing expedition we offer has been explored by a Gage Outdoor consultant and only the finest venues are represented. We understand your time is valuable & you can’t afford to plan for weeks or months just to have some minor detail ruin your hunting or fishing experience. We travel the distance to bring you “The Best of The Best”.HE DIVIDED FIND RANCH AND LODGEIf you are looking for a high-end Texas hunting experience with quality and personal service, you’ve come to the right place! At the Divided Find Ranch & Lodge, home to Texas Specialty Hunts and Helicopter Pig Hunting, we’ll give you the attention and service that you should receive in the south. TRUE Texas hunting and hospitality!

