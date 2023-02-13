Beatrice Bradley Experience Travel Caters to 49+ Conservative Women Grows to 50,000 Members in 1st year

Welcome to the Club Join it's free as freedom! Club Members at Exotics Ranch in Texas Making new like-minded friends on Anna Maria Island Florida

TRAVEL FOR CONSERVATIVE WOMEN 49+ A Book Solo, Travel Together company is made up of conservative women who love America and her values and traditions.

I am thrilled to have the opportunity to weave Beatrice Bradley Experience Tavel into the Family. We want to empower like-minded women to EMBRACE ADVENTURE AND BE FEARLESS, LEARN TO LIVE AGAIN!” — Kim Kalan - Founder

BRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beatrice Bradley Experience Travel: GROUP TRAVEL FOR CONSERVATIVE WOMEN 49+ Book Solo, Travel Together creates experiences to build lifelong friendships for like-mind Solo-travelers 49+. has grown to 50,000 members. With over 70 travel experiences planned in 2023 featuring bucket list destinations from a Luxury Exotics Ranch in Texas to a Cuban Immersion Experience along with Ireland, Portugal, Italy and the Christmas Markets in Germany. When the trip wraps up women from all over the USA and Canada leave with life-long friends. The company is made up of conservative women who love America, all her values and traditions. Beatrice Bradley is projecting over 100,000 members and 100 destinations in 2024. WHAT DO WE MEAN BY CONSERVATIVE?This is not a political group. It is a travel group. Made up of like-minded women. Women who LOVE the USA. We love our Country and its history. We believe that our voices should be heard. Women LEAVE THE HASSLE TO US. We hand-pick all aspects of your trip. From the destination, accommodations, tours, best foodie spots and activities. They just have to show up, we take care of the rest! Trips for their travel style and ability.We are currently booking the LOVE THE USA tour. We have destinations coast to coast. Destinations for the hiker, the beach goer, the historian, the adventurer and so much more.The brand, Beatrice Bradley, is based on the relationship of Debra Countryman Shutt and Beatrice (Belle Baker) Bradley, her grandmother. Bea’s strong will and fearless adventurer spirit helped Debra develop into a business entrepreneur.Debra built a sourcing and design company and embarked on a career which included a great deal of business travel.Constantly packing & unpacking a suitcase, Debra visited production vendors on several continents and enjoyed cultural experiences from sea to mountain top and many small villages in-between. Embracing the landscapes, the people, the food and all the adventures that travel brings, Debra had the experience of a lifetime! Having an encouraging husband and understanding children, she wove a tapestry of travel, business and family into one big continuing adventure.Now, a little older and much wiser, Debra is thrilled to have the opportunity to weave Beatrice Bradley into a travel adventure company offered by Gage Outdoors. Together we want to help you and your friends experience the outdoors, the excitement of travel and life’s special moments exploring new places and meeting new friends.Debra Shutt is a lifelong friend of founder Kim Kalan and co-founded the company. She is currently in the role of head of international experiences.Beatrice Bradley Experience Travel is more than a solo-travel company “We are changing women’s lives teaching them to learn to live again to have laugh until your belly hurts fun” Kim Kalan – FounderTestimonialsTrip: New York, December 2022Will you travel with us again: Yes – I can’t waitWould you recommend us to a friend: Most DefinitelyReview: If you like to travel but have no one to travel with, consider Beatrice Bradley Experience Travel. I went on my first trip this summer and had a blast. I meet new friends and had a fun adventure. On the BB Experience Travel trips, you will go on great tours, eat at wonderful restaurants, and visiting the local sites. All the while you are making new friends and experiencing new adventures.You will find that you will be comfortable within hours once you arrive and you will cry when the adventure is over. I have been on three trips and each was filled with fun and excitement.Sign up! You won’t regret it!!!Name: RitaTrip: Anna Maria Island, January 2023Will you travel with us again: Yes – I can’t waitWould you recommend us to a friend: Most DefinitelyReview: So happy I took the opportunity to try Beatrice Bradly. Amazing from start to finish. The house hosts were wonderful and took care of everything. I would definitely do this again. In fact, I’m thinking about Minnesota and I’ve got my down payment for Southern Ireland. This isn’t traveling solo per say until you meet up with all the other ladies that are also joining the adventure of a lifetime. Take adventure as you will not be disappointed. Thank you for providing a safe and adventurous place where women can meet other women from all around the world.Name: StarTrip: Cuba, January 2023Will you travel with us again: Yes – I can’t waitWould you recommend us to a friend: Most DefinitelyReview: Fulfilling a dream of visiting Cuba. Traveling ‘alone’ safely with a group of dynamic women. BB is great way to travel ‘alone’ safely with other women who have similar interests. Trip teams are small and provide great travel experience. Recommend BB to all women who love to travel.Trip: Costa Rica, January 2023Will you travel with us again: Yes – I can’t waitWould you recommend us to a friend: Most DefinitelyReview: Wonderful people! The coffee plantation tour was very informative and we learned about the animals and the seasons of Costa Rica.Traveling with a fantastic group of women and having everything taken care of for me. The accommodations were excellent. The food was excellent. Debra is AMAZING!!!!!This was my first trip with Beatrice Bradley but it won’t be my last!! What an adventure in Costa Rica. The accommodations, food, and excursions were first rate. The best part was meeting other women who were such a joy to be with. I’m already planning my next adventure.Name: Linda

