Global Geospatial Institute (GGI) Invites the Public to Participate in STARBASE STEM Zone on March 25 and 26
STARBASE Louisiana provides STEM education programs including STEM investigations and projects, leading-edge technology, and innovative instructional methods.
We strive to put Geographic Information System (GIS) and Remote Sensing (RS) technology in the hands of as many students as possible.”BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Geospatial Institute (GGI) will participate in the STARBASE STEM Zone on March 25th and 26th in Bossier City, Louisiana, at Barksdale Air Force.
— Fran Harvey, GISP, Managing Director of GGI.
STARBASE is pleased to announce one of its newest partners, Global Geospatial Institute, who will bring GIS technology, tools, and skill to students and educators throughout the Bossier area.
The largest hangar on the flight line is being transformed into the STARBASE STEM Zone and is open to the public starting at 10 AM on March 25th. Courtesy of Radiance Technologies, the event offers drones, robots, simulators, 3D printing, Star Lab Planetarium, chemistry magic shows, and much more. "With research-based pedagogy, STARBASE Louisiana empowers children to uniquely experience STEM, making it relevant for their lives," says Laurie Ilgenfritz, Director of STARBASE Louisiana.
GGI is a proud participant in the event and is happy to be a part of educating youth in the field of GIS technology. At the STARBASE STEM Zone event, GGI will be presenting the uses of GIS Technology in today's world, discussing GIS Careers, including Drone Mapping using GIS Technology. "The Global Geospatial Institute team offers spatial education through state-of-the-art technology for smart mapping. We strive to put Geographic Information System (GIS) and Remote Sensing (RS) technology in the hands of as many students as possible," says Fran Harvey, GISP, Managing Director of GGI.
GGI is a non-profit focused on bringing Geographical Information Systems (GIS) education to schools K-12. By offering an Industry-based certification for high school students, GGI fits in the jump start track for student success, whether in college or the workforce right out of high school. GGI partners with Middle and Elementary schools to prepare students to think spatially, teaching Story Maps, which is a technology using geography to tell powerful stories.
Click HERE for more STARBASE STEM Zone event information, and remember to stop by GGI's booth to learn more about GIS technology.
About Global Geospatial Institute
Global Geospatial Institute is dedicated to providing parents, students, and teachers the support they need to succeed in the field of study, geospatial technology. We provide an engaging, rigorous, hands-on learning culture that develops innovative 21st Century citizens to compete in an ever-changing world.
About DoD STARBASE
DoD STARBASE is a national science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) program in 80+ locations throughout the U.S. that invests in America’s youth. Since 1999, tens of thousands of fifth graders and hundreds of middle and high school students in our community have experienced hands-on STEM investigations and projects, leading-edge technology, and innovative instructional methods through STARBASE Louisiana at Barksdale Air Force Base. For more information contact Laurie Ilgenfritz at STARBASE Louisiana by phone at 318-529-3099 or via email at office@starbasela.org.
