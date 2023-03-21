Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,073 in the last 365 days.

Amazon, Freestar, and Pulsepoint Among OAREX’s Top Programmatic Payors for H2 2022

OAREX Awards Top Payors H2 2022

OAREX Top Payors H2 2022

Using OAREX’s first-party data, 15 programmatic payor partners were recognized for consistent, on-time payments

After EMX’s bankruptcy, and now SVB’s failure, credit risk...risk will continue rising across AdTech...scaling with demand partners that have a consistent track record can reduce your risk profile.”
— Nick Carrabbia, EVP at OAREX
CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OAREX, the provider of fast and flexible funding for digital media buyers and sellers, today announced the release of their H2 2022 Top Payor Awards. Top Payor Awards, announced bi-annually, recognize programmatic demand partners who consistently disburse on-time payments. After analyzing their H2 2022 payment data, OAREX has determined that 15 partners met the criteria for the Top Payor Award.

OAREX, an advocate for transparency within the digital media ecosystem, believes that payment delays are a systemic issue and demand partners that consistently pay on time deserve recognition.

“After EMX’s bankruptcy, and now SVB’s failure, credit risk, and sequential liability are on everyone’s mind,” commented OAREX EVP Nick Carrabbia. “We believe risk will continue rising across AdTech. As the supply chain becomes more volatile, scaling with demand partners that have a consistent track record can help reduce your risk profile and bring certainty to your cash flow.”

In programmatic advertising, supply partners often wait 30-90+ days to get paid. Those long payment terms can significantly impact their ability to grow. Add in an industry proclivity for paying late, and the issue starts compounding. OAREX acts as a bridge between supply and demand, helping both sides scale by accelerating payouts. Reducing that wait time helps their clients avoid costly cash flow gaps, enabling them to grow their businesses without relinquishing equity or going into debt.

The H2 2022 Top Payors include:
- Amazon
- ClickBank
- Epsilon
- Freestar
- Google
- Index Exchange
- Media.net
- Ogury
- OpenX
- PubMatic
- Pulsepoint
- Sabio
- Sedo.com
- TripleLift
- Yahoo

While OAREX receives payments across the entire digital media and advertising ecosystem, the 15 payors that qualified for the recognition met the following criteria:
- The payor is a programmatic partner
- OAREX processed at least six payments from the payor during Q3 and Q4 2022
- Payments received during Q3 and Q4 2022 were made within three days of the due date, with the exception of one late payment (a mulligan), which was paid no later than one week past the due date

The OAREX H2 2022 Top Payors were identified using OAREX’s first-party data and are featured in the OAREX Half Year 2022 Digital Media and Advertising Payments Report, which revealed data and trends in the digital ad payment space.

About OAREX Capital Markets, Inc.
OAREX, the Online Ad Revenue Exchange, operates a digital revenue exchange where digital media businesses can exchange future revenue payouts for capital now. Established in 2013, OAREX has become a worldwide leader in financing for digital media businesses. East West Bank’s investment in OAREX is a testament to its model and the digital media industry as a whole. Visit oarex.com for more information or visit go.oarex.com to open an account.

Jen Crompton
WIT Strategy
+1 609-870-0795
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Amazon, Freestar, and Pulsepoint Among OAREX’s Top Programmatic Payors for H2 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more