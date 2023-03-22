Member of Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC Named to Tax Credit Authority
Debora Dardinger McGraw appointed by Senate President Matt Huffman
Our Firm is honored that Senate President Huffman would choose our fellow member, Debora McGraw, to this position, which is so important to Ohio’s economic development success”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC (“ZHF”), an Ohio-based boutique law firm that represents clients before government agencies, announced that Debora Dardinger McGraw has been appointed to Ohio’s Tax Credit Authority by Senate President Matt Huffman.
— Tom Zaino, Managing Member
Debora is an attorney and certified public accountant, and has been a member of ZHF since its inception in early 2013. She helped build the law firm’s current legal practice focused on state and local taxes, including audit defense and litigation, refund review, tax planning and government relations. She will continue in her role as a member of ZHF.
At ZHF, Debora’s legal practice includes representation of clients as lead counsel on state and local tax matters during audits, appeals, and litigation, including settlement negotiations. Debora has also provided legislative assistance to clients on various tax areas including joint economic development zone and district reform, opposing sales tax on services, addressing the withholding adjustment factor for job creation and retention tax credits, and rescinding the tax on employment services.
The Tax Credit Authority is a five-member independent board consisting of taxation and economic development professionals from throughout the state. It is charged with reviewing and approving applications for tax credit assistance. In addition, the Tax Credit Authority and its compliment of staff provided by the Ohio Department of Development have oversight responsibilities that include annual monitoring and reporting the progress of approved tax credit projects.
“Our Firm is honored that Senate President Huffman would choose our fellow member, Debora McGraw, to this position, which is so important to Ohio’s economic development success,” said ZHF Managing Member Tom Zaino. “She will bring an experienced taxpayer voice to the Tax Credit Authority” Zaino added.
Prior to joining ZHF, Debora spent 16 years in public accounting where she worked in the federal income and state and local tax practices, leading the Ohio case and controversy practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Debora held various other positions but most notably she served as the leader of the Columbus office tax management team and primary contact for many Ohio based companies.
ZHF was founded in 2013 by Tom Zaino, who served as Ohio Tax Commissioner under Governor Bob Taft. The Firm is well known for its tax and government affairs practice, but also provides other business and consulting services.
Tom Zaino
Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC
+1 614-326-1120
tzaino@zhftaxlaw.com