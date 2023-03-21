TOSLA's YEAR IN REVIEW 2022

TOSLA Nutricosmetics is a proud winner of Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards in the category of Finished Formula-Indie

TOSLA Nutricosmetics is a manufacturer of high-performing liquid collagen products for the beauty, health, and wellness sector.

AJDOVščINA, SLOVENIA, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a year marked by rapid growth and innovation, Tosla has cemented its position as a major third-party nutricosmetics developer and manufacturer in the US and UK markets. For the second year in a row, the company experienced growth of more than 30 percent, a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Tosla team.One of Tosla’s most significant accomplishments in 2022 was the recognition received by the company's R&D team. The team won the prestigious Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Award in the category of Finished Formula-Indie. This award is a testament to Tosla's commitment to developing cutting-edge products, such as the Premium Collagen Formulation with VELIOUS™ Masking Technology , which has drawn well-deserved attention to the team's efforts.In keeping with its reputation as a thought leader, Tosla launched the Nutricosmetics 2030 podcast in the spring of 2022. This innovative platform brings together some of the brightest minds in nutricosmetics to discuss the latest trends and developments in the field. By raising industry awareness and establishing standards, Tosla hopes to provide a comprehensive map of all the relevant brands and stakeholders in the nutricosmetics sector.In addition to its podcast platform, Tosla has introduced shrink-sleeve technology, a novel offering that allows for more creative and impactful label design. The design, materials, finishes, functionality, and label type are all vital considerations, and Tosla's shrink-sleeve technology is one of the most recognized in the beverages industry, also known as a heat-shrink sleeve. By providing clients with more flexibility and options for label design, Tosla can better meet the needs of its customers.Moreover, Tosla is pleased to announce the successful completion of a clinical study in 2022. The clinical study examined three best-selling Tosla formulations with expert-selected Collagen peptides produced with Velious™ masking technology.An independent institute conducted a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study involving 107 women aged between 40 to 65 years with a BMI lower than 35. The primary endpoints of the study were evaluating the capability of test products to promote the synthesis of collagen and elastin fibres in the dermal layer of the skin.The results of these studies were significant and are accessible on the company's webpage.Tosla has also focused on expanding its workforce, with a total headcount increase of 94 percent in 2022. Moreover, the company has initiated the implementation of B-Corp standards, emphasizing its commitment to corporate social responsibility.Finally, Tosla has ambitious plans for the future, including constructing Tosla 3, its new super factory, and its new headquarters. These developments will enable Tosla to continue its impressive growth trajectory and work towards its goal of reaching the 100 million euro revenue mark.Tosla's success in 2022 is a testament to the company's tireless dedication to innovation and excellence. As the nutricosmetics industry continues to evolve, Tosla is poised to remain at the forefront of the field, driving progress and delivering exceptional products and services to its customers.About TOSLATosla is a European leading B2B manufacturer of high-performing liquid nutricosmetics products for the beauty sector.Building on the consumers' demand for beauty-from-within and healthy aging products, Tosla delivers clean nutricosmetic solutions. The medium-sized company is located in the center of the fascinating Vipava Valley, Slovenia, and is working with key stakeholders in the nutricosmetic industry and across the beauty ecosystem to formulate and deliver innovative approaches to healthy aging and beauty from within generation.Tosla focuses exclusively on the products and ingredients that act as nutritional supplements that care for skin, nails, and hair’s natural beauty. The products work from the inside and promote beauty from within.All their formulations are ready to drink and do not contain added sugars. Our in-house masking technology, VELIOUS™, enables us to create tasting formulations without compromising on added sugar to balance the awful taste of collagen.

