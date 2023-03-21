Neakasa to Showcase Innovative Pet Products at Global Pet Expo 2023

ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a global leader in smart home cleaning appliances, is excited to announce its participation in the Global Pet Expo 2023, the world's premier pet industry trade show, which will occur from March 22 - 24, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Neakasa will showcase the Neakasa F1 Pet Grooming Dryer, P1 Pro and P2 Pro Pet Grooming Vacuum Kits. This year, Neakasa's booth will be located in the South Concourse, North/South Building, Orange County Convention Center (9800 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819), Booth #371.

With over 1,000 exhibitors worldwide, Global Pet Expo is the perfect platform for Neakasa to introduce the Neakasa F1 Pet Grooming Dryer, which promises to be a game-changer in the pet industry and will offer pet owners a new and exciting way to care for their furry friends. "We are thrilled to participate in the Global Pet Expo and showcase our latest product to the world," said Neakasa Co-Founder Minming Gu. "Our team has been working hard to develop this innovative product, and we’re excited to finally unveil it to the pet industry and pet owners alike."

The Neakasa F1 Pet Grooming Dryer is the newest product in Neakasa's pet care series. The F1 Pet Grooming Dryer features a 76,000rpm high-performance motor that allows a 60m/s strong blowing force that leaves any pet fluffy and dry in just 8 minutes. Its compact hand-held body’s net weight is a mere 19.8 oz, and operates efficiently in the palm of your hand. Its unbeatable power features a 2-speed setting, 4-heat settings, and up to eight modes to tackle any kind of pet hair, whether they’d be small, medium, or large dogs. Built upon intelligent heat control, Neakasa F1's heating system prevents your pets from catching a cold or experiencing extreme heat. Neakasa F1 has three nozzles, which allow users to dry the dog's coat differently. The Neakasa F1's MSRP is $129 and will be available on Amazon and Neakasa.com in early May.

The Neakasa P1 and P2 Pro Pet Grooming Kits include vacuum clips and groom pets in one easy-to-use unit. The all-in-one professional grooming kit comprises five grooming tools for cats and dogs. The product addresses grooming problems by eliminating messy pet hair, excessive noise, and cumbersome grooming tools. The advanced P1 and P2 Pro technology helps pet owners brush and vacuum the dirt away, save money, easily remove undercoats, and reduce matting and hotspots for a healthier coat and happier pet. The Neakasa P1 Pro's MSRP is $159.99, and P2 Pro MSRP is $179.99, both available on Amazon and Neakasa.com.

Neakasa's participation in the Global Pet Expo 2023 is a testament to its commitment to providing pet owners with high-quality, innovative products that improve their pets' lives. For media wishing to review a product or interview a Neakasa representative, please get in touch with PR Responsible Zoe Zhuang at zoezzac@gmail.com. Media samples are limited. Please visit www.Neakasa.com for more information.

About Neakasa

Founded in August 2017, Neakasa (FKA Neabot) is a global brand of smart home cleaning appliances. As a market-leading innovator, Neakasa offers a wide range of products, including smart floor cleaning products and smart pet cleaning products. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with branch offices in Los Angeles and Tokyo. Coming from a number of the world's most respected brands like Microsoft, Honeywell, Huawei, Motorola, Foxconn, and more, the Neakasa team fuses innovative technology and fashion into every piece of creation that empowers us to move forward all along.