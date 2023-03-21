L3Harris Portables and Mobiles Leapfrog to MCX Capability
L3Harris’ next generation LMR/LTE dual-mode handsets and vehicle-mounted terminals to have 3GPP standards-based MCX functionality via Softil’s BEEHD technology
Softil is excited to partner with such a prominent player in the mission-critical communications space, a testament to the quality and value of Softil’s enabling technologies”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softil, the world’s leading mission-critical communications (MCX/MCPTX) enabler, announced today that the next generation of L3Harris Technologies’ communication devices will leapfrog into the future with MCX functionality.
L3Harris is adopting Softil’s BEEHD technology to market a new range of portable and mobile devices and join the MCX revolution. These much-anticipated devices will see vast numbers of users in public safety agencies, utilities and other first responder communities using mission-critical voice and messaging over LTE and 5G services on their L3Harris dual-mode handsets and vehicle-mounted terminals.
Public safety agencies and utilities today require reliable, stable and versatile group communication handheld and mobile devices with MCX functionality. MCX enables disaster response teams working at the same location to coordinate their activities and share data and images in near real time.
L3Harris devices have a critical built-in fallback capability to handle any exceptional event when LTE coverage is unavailable by incorporating device-to-device (D2D) functionality over radio channels. This so-called “direct mode” feature is essential to public safety professionals.
“Softil is excited to partner with such a prominent player in the mission-critical communications space, a testament to the quality and value of Softil’s enabling technologies,” says Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “L3Harris’ line of next generation mission-critical communication products will help first responder communities to obtain unimaginable gains in productivity in their vital, daily tasks.”
Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 17 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.
About Softil
Softil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 800 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com.
