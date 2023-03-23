Business Reporter: Lending in-person payments the flexibility of digital payment flows
How a payment orchestration platform can empower merchants to adapt to changing customer expectationsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Martin Herlinghaus, Platform Specialist at Aevi explains how a payment orchestration platform can connect physical and digital payment channels, streamline checkout processes and liberate transaction data. In-person payments have mostly failed to leverage the benefits of digital technology, such as flexibility and the dismantling of data siloes. Payment devices have tied merchants to individual providers and left them no room for improving their checkout experience. Merchants couldn’t allow their customers to pay with their preferred payment method but only with those enabled by the terminal. These solutions have also proved cost intense and considerably reduced the speed of innovation.
However, with a single API integration to Aevi’s payment orchestration platform, merchants can now have a full-service front-end payment solution for in-person payments. The platform takes away the complexity associated with the physical nature of payment terminals by dissolving the connection between the terminal and the payment processor. This, in turn, enables all stakeholders of the platform – including payment service providers, payment facilitators (PayFacs) and internet service providers – to choose and exchange business and processing partners without any interruption. To achieve this, Aevi combines digital design principles and the latest cloud-based technologies with open standards, as well as a collaborative approach based on partnerships. Aevi’s payment orchestration platform not only connects the digital and physical payment channels but also enables merchants to tailor their checkout processes dynamically to emerging customer needs while liberating transaction data from siloes.
About Aevi
Aevi’s mission is to build a more open world, where anyone, anywhere, can take or make any kind of payment. As the in-person payments expert, Aevi connects digital and in-person channels, orchestrates checkout flows, and sets transaction data free. Today, the award-winning FinTech Aevi operates across Europe, Australia and the US with offices in London, Prague and Paderborn.
To learn more, visit www.aevi.com.
