BTCC Exchange Surpasses 1.6 Million Registered Users with Expanding Crypto Futures Selection

BTCC celebrates the milestone of reaching 1.6 million registered users as it steps into its 12th year in the crypto space.
The rapidly-growing selection of crypto futures and optimised trading services at BTCC contribute to its worldwide user base of over 1.6 million.
LITHUANIA, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTCC, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce that it has achieved a milestone of over 1.6 million registered users worldwide. In addition, the exchange, which is celebrating its 12th anniversary in the crypto industry this year, has continually expanded its selection of crypto futures and optimised trading services.
BTCC offers a diverse range of over 80 popular futures, including USDT-margined and coin-margined futures. The platform also features tokenized futures in various sectors, such as stocks and commodities.
One of the reasons for BTCC's success has been a result of the addition of 58 highly liquid and popular coins in the past year alone. These additions have provided ample liquidity for users to trade on the platform.
The exchange has also rolled out numerous campaigns, giving users a total of 14,511,563.07 USDT in bonuses in 2022. BTCC also recorded an all-time high trading volume of USD 2,154,500,993,181 during the year, showcasing its commitment to offering an extensive range of products.
The substantial growth in registered users demonstrates the ability of BTCC to meet the increasing demand for a secure and diverse trading platform within the crypto market. The exchange plans to continue expanding its product offerings and refining its trading services to address the evolving needs of its global clientele.
For the latest news and updates on BTCC, please follow them on Twitter.
