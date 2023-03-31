BTCC Launches Mobile App Version 7.3.0 For Faster Transactions

In this new app update, BTCC enhanced the bank account management function which makes deposits and withdrawals faster and more secure for users.
BTCC recently pushed out an app update, Version 7.3.0, which improves the KYC process, enhances the overall UI, and adds a bank management function.
LITHUANIA, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's longest-running crypto exchange, BTCC, has pushed out a new update that makes deposits and withdrawals quicker for its users. The latest version, 7.3.0, features an enhanced bank account management function.
This feature lets users link their bank accounts to their BTCC accounts for fiat deposits and withdrawals. Adding bank accounts in advance lets users enjoy seamless deposits and withdrawals within minutes. Banking information is stored on the app to facilitate faster transaction times.
The sleek, intuitive app now also comes with an improved identity verification (KYC) flow, with which users can get verified on the BTCC platform within minutes. Verified users can enjoy a variety of benefits, including higher withdrawal limits and the eligibility to participate in campaigns to earn withdrawable rebates.
The new update also comes with a better user interface to simplify trading and other minor bug fixes. BTCC remains committed to providing a secure platform where anyone can easily trade digital assets, like cryptocurrency and tokenized stocks.
The new version is available for download on Android and iOS platforms. Follow BTCC on Twitter for the latest updates and announcements about their exchange.
