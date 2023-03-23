BTCC Introduces VIP Programme with Low Entry Requirement, Providing Attractive Benefits and Rewards to All VIP Users
BTCC has unveiled its VIP programme, designed to reward users with exclusive benefits, including discounts on trading and withdrawal fees and many more.LITHUANIA, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTCC, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced the introduction of its revamped VIP programme, offering users an easy way to enjoy significant discounts and rewards while trading.
By depositing a minimum of 200 USDT, users can enjoy an immediate upgrade to VIP1, unlocking a range of benefits from trading to withdrawals. VIP1 users can take advantage of a 0.06% trading fee, 50% fee coverage with bonuses, a 10% conversion fee discount, a 10% withdrawal fee discount, and the eligibility to participate in campaigns to earn withdrawable rewards.
Users must meet the account's estimated total value and 30-day trade volume requirements to qualify for the VIP programme. Upon reaching these criteria, users are automatically upgraded to the corresponding VIP level. Once upgraded to a certain VIP level, users will not be downgraded to a lower level.
BTCC encourages users to join regular campaigns to earn bonuses, which helps to lower trading costs and maximise earnings. The VIP programme benefits may be updated periodically, so users are advised to monitor BTCC's latest announcements.
For more information about BTCC's VIP programme and its benefits, please visit the BTCC Twitter account, where they regularly post updates about upcoming offers and programmes.
