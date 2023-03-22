BTCC’s Affiliate Programme Promises Up To 60% Commission
BTCC's new crypto affiliate programme provides 60% commission rates and special deals for top affiliates in the industry.LITHUANIA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTCC's new affiliate programme provides 60% commission for affiliates, one of the highest offered in the crypto industry. Aside from the 60% commission, affiliates can earn up to $1,000 on cost-per-action in an exclusive deal. YouTubers, bloggers, crypto influencers, and crypto traders can join this programme by registering on the platform.
Furthermore, BTCC offers a special agreement to top crypto affiliates interested in their affiliate programme.
Regarding the other benefits, BTCC affiliates can get customised promotional materials. Also, there's full marketing support to help grow affiliates' marketing businesses. In addition, the affiliate marketing management system is user-friendly, allowing affiliates to access their commission details quickly.
Currently, up to 500 affiliates join BTCC monthly, and over 10,000 key opinion leaders are already on board BTCC's affiliate programme, with over 5 million USDT in monthly commissions for influencers. Registration is quick, and affiliates can easily get their referral links to share with their fans.
Interested parties can apply to BTCC’s affiliate programme via this weblink.
