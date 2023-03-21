Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 390,728 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A5001187

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2023 @ 2118 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED:  Damien Emerson                                              

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: Caeley McCarthy

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colebrook, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report from McCarthy who stated her wallet was stolen by a male from the McDonald’s located in Derby. Troopers were able to develop probable cause to believe Damien Emerson was the offender. Through the course of the investigation the stolen wallet was located and returned to McCarthy.  Emerson was later located and was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court for the above listed offense.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2023 @ 1000 Hours            

COURT: Newport

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Petit Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more