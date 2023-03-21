Derby Barracks / Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A5001187

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2023 @ 2118 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Damien Emerson

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: Caeley McCarthy

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colebrook, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report from McCarthy who stated her wallet was stolen by a male from the McDonald’s located in Derby. Troopers were able to develop probable cause to believe Damien Emerson was the offender. Through the course of the investigation the stolen wallet was located and returned to McCarthy. Emerson was later located and was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court for the above listed offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2023 @ 1000 Hours

COURT: Newport

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.