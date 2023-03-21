Derby Barracks / Petit Larceny
CASE#:23A5001187
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/10/2023 @ 2118 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Damien Emerson
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: Caeley McCarthy
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colebrook, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report from McCarthy who stated her wallet was stolen by a male from the McDonald’s located in Derby. Troopers were able to develop probable cause to believe Damien Emerson was the offender. Through the course of the investigation the stolen wallet was located and returned to McCarthy. Emerson was later located and was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court for the above listed offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2023 @ 1000 Hours
COURT: Newport
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.