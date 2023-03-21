Costs only $99, Geeetech Alkaid Opens Resin Printing World Easily
EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you still looking for a resin printer suitable for beginners and amateurs? And the most important point is that you don’t want to cost much for your first resin printer. Then Alkaid LCD light curing printer is a good choice. Geeetech, located on Shenzhen, China, is specialized in R&D and manufacturing 3D printer and filament. On March, Geeetech sells Alkaid on its official website, and the price of which is only $99.
2K Resolution LCD Screen
With 2K high resolution LCD forming screen, Alkaid shows high printing quality, which can easily meet the daily printing need. The high-precision screen makes the printed model clearer, and the printing accuracy of the X/Y axis reaches 0.05mm.
New Generation UV Light
The light source adopts 15 pieces highlight power quartz lamp beads, combined with the matrix lens which is made of the professional optical materials, can make the UV irradiation on the LCD screen more even and higher the intensity, hence effectively improve the printing speed and accuracy.
Efficient Heat Dissipation System
Alkaid innovatively integrates the UV lamp beads at the bottom aluminum substrate of the machine, which can larger the heat dissipation area. Combined with the cooling fan, the temperature of the lamp board can be reduced effectively and extend the service life of the UV lamp beads.
As an professional printer company in China, Geeetech aims to focus on consumer experience and sense of use. The starting point of Alkaid's design is to let more people get in touch with and know about resin printers. Therefore, in terms of function, the use of Alkaid is not complicated.
Specifications
Printing Parameters
Printing Technology: LCD light curing surface forming technology
Printer Size: 82mm*130mm*190mm
XY Resolution: 0.051mm
LCD Size: 6.08inch
LCD resolution: 2560*1620 pixels
Z-axis Precision: 0.001mm
Layer Thickness: 0.01~0.2mm
Printing Speed: Max 50mm/h
UV Lamp Rated Power: 45W
Resin 405nm wavelength ultraviolet resin
Slicer Software CHITUBOX
File Type: .ctb
Working Environment Temperature: 10℃~35℃
Working Environment Humidity: 30%~70%
Electrical Parameter
Power Adapter Input: 100V~240V, 50/60Hz, Output:12V/5A
Connectivity: USB
Touch Screen: 3.5 -Inch Full-color Touch Screen
LCD Screen Resolution: 2K forming screen
Mechanical Parameters
Machine Size 286(L)mm*226(W)mm*372(H)mm
Package Size: 353(L)mm*293(W)mm*464(H)mm
Net Weight: 4.2kg
Gross Weight: 5.8kg
