Geeetech Mizar M: Double Hotend Group Modules, Print a Multi-color World
Geeetech has launched its latest multi-color 3D pinter, with dual print head modules, pre-order price $399 on official websiteSHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 28th, Beijing time, Geeetech released the latest product Mizar M multi-color 3D printer. Unlike Geeetech's previous multi-color 3D printers, Mizar M is equipped with two print head modules - "Separated Color Module" and "Gradient Color Module", corresponding to the two printing modes of "Separate Mode" and "Gradient Mode" respectively, allowing 3D printer enthusiasts to enjoy multi-color printing. At present, the official website has started pre-order, and the price is only $399.
What makes Mizar M different?
Separate Mode VS Gradient Mode
Traditional monochrome printing has been difficult to meet the creative needs of 3D printing enthusiasts, and mixed-color printing has become the future trend. Mizar M has two print head modules, "Separated Color Module" and "Gradient Color Module", and is designed for quick replacement in structure. After replacing the print head module and inserting the hot end connector, the system will intelligently identify the print head module and enter the corresponding print mode.
Unique Separated Color Module
Compared with Gradient Color Module, the Separated Color Module of Mizar M can realize printing a single color without mixing another color when printing models with two color filaments. Besides, it gains a faster printing speed, which can better meet the needs of two-color printing.
Patented gradient color technology
The Geeetech R&D team has optimized and upgraded Gradient Color Module of Mizar M. Compared with Geeetech's first-generation multi-color 3D printer, the Mizar M Gradient Color Module has redesigned the color mixing flow channel and a structure to prevent the reverse flow of melting filament. The filament is more uniformly mixed in the hot end. This special design effectively solves the problem of uneven color mixing, and the hot end blocked due to the reverse flow of the melting filament. At present, the gradient color structure has applied for a patent.
Key Features
Two leveling modes
Mizar M supports manual leveling and automatic leveling, which can meet the leveling needs of different users such as novices, amateurs and professionals.
Fixed Hotbed
Mizar M uses a fixed hotbed, which is firmer and less deformed than the traditional hotbed. The hotbed build plate uses a combination design of magnetic plate + metal plate + PC film. Compared with the PEI-coated build plate, the model is more firmly attached and can be easily removed by bending the build plate.
32-bit Silent Motherboard
The Mizar S motherboard uses a high-performance 32-bit MCU to ensure smooth operation of the printer. At the same time, it is also equipped with TMC2208 silent driver for all stepping motors, which can effectively reduce the noise of printer operation.
Large Print Volume & Dual-Z-Axis
With a larger print size of 255 x 255 x 260mm / 10.0 x 10.0 x 10.2 inches, the Mizar M offers plenty of space for creative designs. Besides, this printer also adopts a dual Z-axis design. Compared with the dual Z-axis of other manufacturers, it uses two TMC2208 stepper motors to drive the two Z-axis respectively, and each Z-axis has an independent photoelectric limiter switch for better print quality.
Convenient User Interaction
Mizar M is equipped with a 3.5-inch high-resolution display screen and has two sets of UI interaction systems, corresponding to different printing modes. The display page design is simple, with complete functions and smooth touch experience, bringing users a smoother and more convenient interactive experience.
Adds-on
Mizar M comes with dual-drive gear extruder, which can greatly improve the driving force of the filament. When printing at a faster speed, the filament will not slip, and the model will not run out of material. At the same time, the X/Y axis of Mizar M are equipped with belt adjustment kit, so that users can easily and quickly adjust the belt tension.
Mizar M Unboxing and Assembly